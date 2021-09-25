The Readers' Forum: A political game of chicken?

Reckless Republicans
Let this sink in: Republican senators in Congress are poised to vote en masse for the U.S. government to default on its debt, knowing full well that voting against raising the debt ceiling would have devastating effects on the livelihoods of millions upon millions of Americans!
Imagine, if you will, 69 million Americans not receiving their monthly Social Security payments, Medicare benefits being cut off, military servicemen and servicewomen and their families not getting paid, several million Americans losing their jobs, retirement accounts losing up to $15 trillion and millions more children going to bed hungry — during a pandemic and ongoing economic recovery.
Those are some, not all, of the calamitous consequences GOP congressmen are evidently willing to risk for the sake of what? A political game of chicken?
The chief culprit in this potentially catastrophic financial fiasco is, of course, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, hands down the most extraordinary hypocrite in Congress.
Perhaps best illustrating McConnell’s shameful political gamesmanship, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last Thursday: “If you look to just two years ago, he argued that the failing to vote to raise the debt limit would quote, be a disaster and, quote, put our full faith and credit at risk.”
It’s become abundantly clear Republican congressmen are not beholden to the American public and have seriously — save for a few — violated their oaths of office.
How we repay them for their many unconscionable votes, considering the stakes, is a midterm election away!
John Tucker
Winston-Salem
Liberal bliss
What a great time to be a liberal in North Carolina. While the Trump vaccine flows through your veins you get to blame Trump and the Republicans for everything short of the apocalypse.
And since Trump won North Carolina you don’t have to take any of blame for the disasters of the Biden administration! How convenient is that?
Funny that we don’t see letters telling us how great Biden is doing getting people out from under bridges in Texas or the drop in gas prices. And boy, look at the infrastructure projects underway.
We can’t get people to work at McDonald’s without bribery incentives and you liberals think Joe Biden is going to build back better. Winston-Salem can’t find bus drivers but we are supposed to believe those idiots in Washington can find qualified workers to rebuild train depots, airports and electrical grids. Remember, some city workers are mostly experienced at statue removal.
President Biden has to be told which reporters to call on when he deigns to take questions from the press. This is the person you liberals voted for but I’m sure you can sleep at night. Gen. Mark Milley will keep Biden from attacking West Virginia’s coal mines or Joe Manchin’s house — maybe.
Harry R. Cooke
Winston-Salem
The warfare state
What the GOP continually harps on, especially now when Congress is trying to pass legislation that will benefit us all economically in many ways, is the cost of the welfare state. What they do not talk about is the warfare state that we all fund to the tune of more than $1.3 trillion annually ostensibly to protect our national security.
They do not tell you that we spend $750 billion every year just on the Pentagon’s budget, much of it for legacy weapons systems like multimillion-dollar aircraft that do not deliver their promised operational capabilities and numerous aircraft carriers, many of which would be destroyed by supersonic missiles in the first exchange of warfare with Russia or China. They also do not mention the other $250 billion given every year to help the 2.5 million physically and mentally injured veterans of our “forever wars” for the rest their lives.
Despite former President Dwight Eisenhower’s warning about the dangers of the military-industrial complex, we have become a warfare state, one in which military contractors such as Boeing, Lockheed-Martin, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon rake in billions of dollars each year from the wars we have been engaged in — and from their role as the world’s largest arms exporters to nations, many of whom use them against civilian populations and, in some cases, against our own soldiers.