The Readers' Forum: A short circuit

A better country

It is sad to see that some kids like to take a gun to school. I remember show-and-tell when you brought something to talk about and show your class. It was fun, and no one got hurt. We need to get those kinds of school days back.

Many questions come to mind about some leaders of the Republican Party who bad-mouth their colleagues and think it is funny. They like to carry a gun, but they are not as tough as they think they are. In fact, they do not belong in office. If a member cannot work to make a better country and reach out to a broken nation, then replace that person with someone who is willing to work on the right side of Washington. Looking back on the history of our country, I think if we did not fight amongst ourselves, we might be in a better place for the next generation. We could be healthier, peaceful and maybe we might like each other better and be willing to help those in need. Something to think about.