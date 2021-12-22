The Readers' Forum: A short circuit

A short circuit
The Dec. 19 letter “EV Problems” is a short circuit.
1. Range. Electric vehicles are making vast improvements in their driving range, with some topping out near 500 miles. Such range comes at a price, but like all other technological change, will eventually result in far lower costs as adoption rates increase. Range is not a major factor for most EV owners, because other factors are in play, e.g., vastly lowered maintenance costs.
2. Pollution. This has been studied numerous times, always with the same conclusion. Because the electricity used to charge electric vehicles comes from the grid, which is generated by means far more efficient than an internal combustion engine, EV use produces far fewer pollutants than the use of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines to travel the same miles.
3. Road costs. This is covered, not through taxation at the gas pump, but through annual automobile registration. Road use taxes are collected annually, when the EV undergoes registration.
4. Subsidies. EVs are a good idea, and gasoline has been subsidized since the industry was in its infancy. Some oil producers have seen the future, and are beginning to include EV chargers at their fueling stations.
Have I missed anything? It appears the letter writer needs to do a little more research, and perhaps even test drive an EV. Even the most humble entries in the field are way more fun to drive than an ordinary, internal combustion engine-powered vehicle!
Jeff Hight
Winston-Salem
A better country
It’s been another tough year, and I want to thank the Journal’s Readers’ Forum for allowing me to express my opinions in the newspaper. It is better to write your thoughts out than to pick up a gun and find a target to take out.
It is sad to see that some kids like to take a gun to school. I remember show-and-tell when you brought something to talk about and show your class. It was fun, and no one got hurt. We need to get those kinds of school days back.
Many questions come to mind about some leaders of the Republican Party who bad-mouth their colleagues and think it is funny. They like to carry a gun, but they are not as tough as they think they are. In fact, they do not belong in office. If a member cannot work to make a better country and reach out to a broken nation, then replace that person with someone who is willing to work on the right side of Washington. Looking back on the history of our country, I think if we did not fight amongst ourselves, we might be in a better place for the next generation. We could be healthier, peaceful and maybe we might like each other better and be willing to help those in need. Something to think about.
James Fleming
Clemmons
Hatred and anger
Whatever happened to loving your fellow man and honoring truth and justice?
I saw in the Journal that the co-owner of Brothers Pizzeria was assaulted after trying to break up a fight (“Arrest made in assault at pizzeria,” Dec. 17). There is so much hatred and anger in our communities and nation. You would think during the Christmas season people would have more love in their hearts, but so many don’t believe in the God of the Bible and pursue their own philosophy and beliefs. We can look around and see where this has gotten us as a nation.
Romans 1:21 states, “For although they knew God, they neither glorified him as God nor gave thanks to him, but their thinking became futile and their foolish hearts were darkened.” Verse 28: “Furthermore, just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done.”
We as Christians believe God is in control. He allows mankind the freedom to choose, but there are consequences for their behavior.
We have recently seen tornadoes that have devastated our states. Could it be God is showing his anger, since he is in control of the weather?