The Readers' Forum: A stellar career

Prove them wrong

A lot of ink has been spilled lately about large spending bills (e.g., “Infrastructure bill a ‘monumental’ win,” Nov. 7) and how to approach the problem of climate change (e.g., “Biden’s climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions,” JournalNow, Nov. 2). In contrast, we pay surprisingly little attention to the one policy that would have the greatest climate impact and help spur economic activity, namely a carbon tax.

Most commentators and many politicians consider a price on carbon to be politically perilous because of its supposed unpopularity. However, most carbon tax proposals include two things that make them political winners.

First is the rebate: revenues collected from taxing fossil fuels would be returned to American households. In this way, our overall purchasing power is not diluted (in fact, lower-income households would mostly see a net increase in income), but we still receive an incentive to reduce carbon-intensive spending.

Second is the border adjustment: to protect our industries from unfair competition, we would need to impose a border tax on any incoming goods from countries that don’t have a robust carbon tax of their own.