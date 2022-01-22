The Readers' Forum: Accomplishments

By FAA estimate, only 60% of the existing, domestic, commercial fleet has the equipment (albeit not tested) to have a work-around in the cockpit and there are supposedly 80 airports that have the existing buffer to operate safely today. The FCC sold the bandwidth at auction for $21.8 billion and now tells the communication industry that they cannot turn it on after spending more than $2.7 trillion in infrastructure.

To top it off in true government fashion, the FAA and FCC now say it is not up to them to fix. They leave it up to the states to determine their own solution. Let’s see 50 state solutions, five manufacturer solutions and various worldwide solutions. What could possibly go wrong?

It may be a while before the public will feel safe to travel and possibly not wonder if the altimeter in the cockpit is landing them safely on the tarmac one stormy night at CLT.

Hil Cassell

Lewisville

