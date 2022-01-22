The Readers' Forum: Accomplishments

Accomplishments
As President Biden mentioned in his Jan. 19 speech, he’s had quite a few accomplishments this last year.
He’s passed a $1.9 trillion COVID relief deal and a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Thanks to his urging, 72% of American adults are fully vaccinated against COVID. Our country’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4.2% and salaries are up.
Of course, former President Trump was accomplished, too. He got people to say “Merry Christmas” again. I guess.
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
5G rollout
If one thinks the economy is hard to figure out, let us look no further than the latest 5G rollout. How could anything involving two government entities — the Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Communications Commission — two large telecommunication companies — Verizon, AT&T — all airlines worldwide and domestic — American, Delta and United, to name a few — go wrong? Especially since all have had more than five years to get prepared. Of course, the only thing that suffers is the public, both in communication and flight safety.
By FAA estimate, only 60% of the existing, domestic, commercial fleet has the equipment (albeit not tested) to have a work-around in the cockpit and there are supposedly 80 airports that have the existing buffer to operate safely today. The FCC sold the bandwidth at auction for $21.8 billion and now tells the communication industry that they cannot turn it on after spending more than $2.7 trillion in infrastructure.
To top it off in true government fashion, the FAA and FCC now say it is not up to them to fix. They leave it up to the states to determine their own solution. Let’s see 50 state solutions, five manufacturer solutions and various worldwide solutions. What could possibly go wrong?
It may be a while before the public will feel safe to travel and possibly not wonder if the altimeter in the cockpit is landing them safely on the tarmac one stormy night at CLT.
Hil Cassell
Lewisville
The economy and climate
The Annual NOAA National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration) National Climate Report for 2021 (https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/global/202113) was just released. If we think any climate mitigation action is too expensive, then consider these numbers: Over the past five years, more than $750 billion in climate-related damage has been realized by the U.S. In 2021 alone, $145 billion in damage resulted from more than 20 catastrophic events (hurricanes, wildfires, floods, arctic storms, drought, etc.), and 688 deaths. These damages are breaking previous records by significant amounts, but the upward trend is what’s so disturbing.
The instability of our planet will continue to wreak havoc on our economy if the climate is left unchecked. It is more costly to deny the climate crisis than it is to fund climate mitigation action. Future generations deserve better from us. We must act now. Prioritizing the environment and stimulating the economy can be mutually beneficial. There are viable green energy solutions to meet our needs if we dedicate the resources to these industries and encourage continued research.
Mother Nature is sending us an urgent message. It’s time for our governments (federal, state, local), corporations and all of us to do the right thing. It’s time to eliminate or significantly reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. It’s time to realize that the economy and the climate are intrinsically linked. It really is all about saving the economy from climate-related disaster and rescuing the planet in the process. Contact Congress now and demand climate action.
Cynthia Raynor
Winston-Salem
Not the question
The writer of the Jan. 19 letter “Blaming everything” says that the real threat to democracy is not coming from the Republican Party, but from President Biden and Democrats. Then she expounds on the many ways in which Biden “has been a huge disaster.”
But nowhere in her letter does she explain why Biden is a threat to democracy. He’s not trying to suppress votes, like Republicans are doing. He’s not musing on changing the law to become “president for life,” like former President Trump did. Even if he is a disaster, as long as he can be voted out, he’s not a threat to democracy. Words have meaning.
I never opposed Trump because I disliked him. I opposed him because of the real threat he and his followers presented and still present to democracy.
Claiming “he’s no longer the president” is a convenient dodge, but means little when Trump is still the 2024 Republican front-runner and still controls the Republican Party.
Lonnie Kirkman
Winston-Salem