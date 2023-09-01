The UNC shooting

Alongside our nationwide mental health crisis, gun sellers keep pace and the two remain parallel as doubly defiant trends.

Addressing mental health is not a panacea to our gun problem. Yet, it is a start.

We can look at it this way: When someone is struggling mentally, is it wise to place a gun beside their hip? Or better yet, a pool of guns floating just outside that person's backyard window?

America is flush with guns. I love guns for their practical and game usages, but I love to see loved ones live more.

Guns are not the problem; we are the problem, simply because we refuse to see the logic and read the reason written on the wall.

Gun laws won’t stop gun violence completely, but does that even matter? Problems will always persist and shout, but at least we can muzzle them and put them in restraint jackets.

I have no room here to discuss solutions, but I implore gun owners to see the ugly side of guns; and non-gun owners to see the bright side of guns.

We can’t live in fear anymore. A gun on a bedside table is a double-tipped bullet waiting to take us out. We need solutions or else we will become numb to gun violence and accept it as a way of life.

“Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everyone. … Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good” (Romans 12:17-21).

Troy Chavez

Winston-Salem

City manager's pay

The Journal has spent a lot of ink on the new city manager issue. How odd that some questions are never raised.

The outgoing manager reportedly made $250,000 a year in salary. Somehow the new manager will make $285,000 a year. Why such an increase for an untested individual in this vicinity?

Would the aggrieved assistant manager, Patrice Toney, have accepted the old salary and saved the city some money? Did anyone ask Ms. Toney this question?

What is the work schedule for a city manager? Let us presume this individual works 285 days a year after days off and holidays. I doubt that number is realistic, but let us assume this for our purposes.

I would really like to know what this job entails that is commensurate with a thousand dollars a day for every day at work. It would be useful if new manager William Patrick Pate provides a daily calendar so city taxpayers might see just what they're paying for.

If an individual makes that kind of money, what obligations are left to the assistant city managers?

I seriously doubt city folks will get constructive answers, since Winston-Salem is run by Democrats.

By the way, where is the steel dandelion? Maybe Mr. Pate will tell everyone. He's getting paid to know.

Harry R. Cooke

Winston-Salem

Wrong spelling?

In your past articles pertaining to the Maui fire disaster, you misspelled "climate change"

A more appropriate spelling might be "Hawaiian Electric Co."

Charles H. Thomas

Winston-Salem

Still no budget

Here it is Labor Day and the General Assembly still has not approved a biannual state budget that was due by July 1. Our citizens have been waiting for weeks while Phil Berger, the president pro tem of the Senate, basked in the sun in Italy on vacation.

There are many North Carolina lives impacted by this inaction: our public schools charged with educating every youth cannot hire needed teachers nor deliver the well-deserved raises to those continuing in our classrooms.

Even more serious, the long overdue Medicaid expansion that will provide health care for thousands of our citizens can not be enacted as the Republican legislators have forfeited their responsibility of leadership by tying Medicaid expansion to the budget adoption.

North Carolina needs and deserves better.

Margaret Bourdeaux Arbuckle

Greensboro

Climate basics

Regarding a very interesting article, “Corporate carbon damages likely in trillions, study says” (Journal, Aug. 28):

Reportedly, 90% of corporate carbon (CO2) damage comes from the energy, utilities, transportation and manufacturing industries (for example, steel). It is estimated, however, that if the world’s corporations had to pay damages for the carbon pollution they produce it would equate to some 44% of their total profits.

More significantly, from a “climate perspective” global warming is caused by the build-up of greenhouse gases in the air, such as those being emitted by way of these four powerhouse business operations. The estimated trillion-dollar cost globally and hundreds of billions of American dollars are an obvious deterrent.

The referenced study reminds readers that consumers share in the responsibility to develop habits that will help offset the source of a warming planet. Simply put, accumulation of carbon pollution and emissions from other heat-trapping gases is bad for the environment.

Karlah Burton

Greensboro