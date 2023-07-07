Go Deacs! Really.

Like many others, I watched this year’s College World Series and Wake Forest with a great deal of interest. As the series progressed, and I heard more and more interviews with the Wake Forest players, it became very clear to me that they were playing as a team — all for one and one for all.

As the saying goes, you win some, lose some, and some are rained out. As those Wake Forest players go on with their lives, they will become successful and good citizens who have learned the valuable lesson of teamwork and commitment.

Congratulations to all of them for an exciting College World Series.

Charlie Younce

Greensboro

We can!

As a community, we … African Americans... have evolved to great heights in America. In sports, we have dominated the market and amassed billions of dollars. Athletes such as Tiger Woods, LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Ervin “Magic” Johnson used their sports platforms to expand into profitable business ventures such as restaurants, soccer and auto-racing franchises, and brand marketing. We have actors and actresses — Denzel Washington, Michael B. Jordan, Viola Davis and Angela Bassett — who have ascended to the top of their industry to command millions in compensation for their artistry.

Research most professions and you’ll find African Americans doing well and achieving high honors and recognition. Conversely, we still see that African Americans also continue to set new milestones for “black-on-black” crimes such as murder and robberies. Relative to education, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (2021), African Americans’ suspension rates were four times that of whites and other students. And, according to local law enforcement data, African American teens are committing a high number of criminal acts.

We … African Americans … can hold our heads high and speak about our successes. However, we must continue to fight the daily battle to save our young people. We must educate them, help them find their passion/purpose and, most of all, provide them with an unyielding desire to succeed!

Ronnie Christian

Lewisville

Duped by Biden

It is so amusing to see the angry student-debt protests from college students and graduates demanding other people’s money. They should truly be embarrassed, as they were duped by the Democrats and President Biden with an illegal, unconstitutional vote-buying scheme that anyone who can read, and certainly anyone with an elitist college degree, should have seen through immediately.

Even an average grade-school student knows the power of the federal purse resides with Congress. Nancy Pelosi, in a rare moment of (now-regretted) honesty, stated this obvious fact: “People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not.”

Biden, Pelosi and Chuck Schumer do not care about students, only about power. They got the student votes and gained power. Now the students are discarded with other no-longer-useful pawns. (Christine Blasey Ford, Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti come to mind.)

This student-debt forgiveness ploy is one of the clearest violations of right and wrong, common sense, fairness and American civics that the Supreme Court has ever seen. More than 60% of this student debt is carried by those in the top 40% of income earners. This debt is no different from any other loan an individual takes. There is risk involved. Welcome to the real world.

Pay your own bills. And grow up!

Stephen O’Connell

Greensboro

Too much Hood

It goes without saying that the Journal hasn’t been able to find a strong local editorial voice for a long time, which is lamentable. Even worse is that Journal readers are increasingly forced to endure the pontifications of the Locke Foundation mouthpiece John Hood twice a week.

In addition to the many other problems related to your publication, is this really necessary?

James Hans

Pfafftown