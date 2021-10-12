The Readers' Forum: Aides are afraid

Aides are afraid
You need to write about the cowardly former Trump aides, including North Carolina’s own Mark Meadows, former President Trump’s former chief of staff, who are trying to avoid accountability for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection by refusing to comply with the subpoenas issued by the U.S. House select committee.
What are they afraid of? A bunch of Democrats?
They’re doing so at the urging of the former president.
How is this not obstruction of justice?
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sat before an unfriendly Republican committee answering questions for 11 hours. She has more guts than Trump or his aides.
I don’t think they would be avoiding testifying if they weren’t guilty of something.
Angela Bennett
Winston-Salem
World news
I read on your Oct. 11 “Nation & World” page that Facebook will introduce some new controls on its social media pages intended to stop teenagers, who can outsmart tech giants anytime they want, from spending too much time on its apps (“FB unveils new controls”). Last I heard, Facebook was for the old folks.
Also, the U.S. is now cooperating with the Taliban to provide humanitarian aid to Afghans — while refraining from acknowledging that the Taliban is in charge, wink wink (“Taliban: US offers humanitarian aid”).
And what’s this? A Navy nuclear engineer has been passing U.S. secrets to an FBI agent he thought represented a foreign power (“Navy engineer charged with trying to pass secrets”)? Wonder what else is going on behind the scenes.
Oh, and gas prices have gone up again to an average of $3.31 per gallon — $1.07 more than a year ago (“Gas prices”).
Yeah, President Biden sure has things under control, doesn’t he?
Kevin Miller
Winston-Salem
A childish mind
The writer of the Oct. 1 letter “Change the law” asks, of teenagers who are convicted of using guns in crimes, “Why should these children be protected?”
The answer is, to me, found in the question itself.
Being able to pull a trigger isn’t a sign of adulthood; quite the opposite. Adults can settle their differences without resorting to violence or violent threat. It’s a childish mind that needs a weapon to impose its will on others.
Stan Severino
Winston-Salem
A serious threat
As COVID-19 continues to command our attention, it is more possible for the nation’s prescription drug abuse crisis to slip from our collective consciousness.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that overdose deaths increased 30% in 2020, to the highest rate ever, with more than 260 people a day, on average, dying from a drug overdose. Unintentional opioid-related overdose deaths occurring among North Carolina residents are also on the rise.
A 2021 survey found that while respondents are aware of the environmental issues associated with disposing of medications by throwing them in the trash or toilet flushing, a majority admitted to improperly disposing of medications in the toilet or sink. Also, 43% of survey respondents said they know someone personally whose child has been impacted by prescription drug poisoning or accidental ingestion. Improper medication disposal is hazardous to the safety and health of our community. We must do better.
The adverse effects of improper disposal represent a serious threat to our physical and environmental health and demand immediate, aggressive remediation. I encourage the community, including businesses, places of worship, educators, retail, health care and local officials, to accelerate the importance of drug take-back solutions to protect residents and our local water supply.