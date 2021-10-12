The Readers' Forum: Aides are afraid

Also, the U.S. is now cooperating with the Taliban to provide humanitarian aid to Afghans — while refraining from acknowledging that the Taliban is in charge, wink wink (“Taliban: US offers humanitarian aid”).

And what’s this? A Navy nuclear engineer has been passing U.S. secrets to an FBI agent he thought represented a foreign power (“Navy engineer charged with trying to pass secrets”)? Wonder what else is going on behind the scenes.

Oh, and gas prices have gone up again to an average of $3.31 per gallon — $1.07 more than a year ago (“Gas prices”).

Yeah, President Biden sure has things under control, doesn’t he?

Kevin Miller

Winston-Salem

A childish mind

The writer of the Oct. 1 letter “Change the law” asks, of teenagers who are convicted of using guns in crimes, “Why should these children be protected?”

The answer is, to me, found in the question itself.