Above the law?

The Constitution says that no one is above the law. Yet, some have argued there is a two-tier justice system in America. Which is true?

A former president and current GOP front-runner for the 2024 presidency has been indicted on 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, including 21 counts for stealing nuclear secrets. He has not denied that he took the documents. His defense is that he should not stand trial now because he’s running for president.

But he won’t stand trial if reelected, either. The ex-president argued during his first term that sitting presidents could not be prosecuted while in office. Now he is promising that if reelected he will fire the prosecutor and pardon himself for his crimes.

So, if you can’t be prosecuted when you’re running (try that to avoid a speeding ticket) and you can’t be prosecuted as president, what about when you’re not the president? Nope, they’ve also got that covered.

In the second impeachment trial the ex-president was acquitted when 20 GOP senators agreed that, while he was guilty of the crimes alleged while president, at the time of the trial he was no longer in office. Therefore, the official GOP position in 2023 is that their candidate is above the law. He cannot be prosecuted whether he’s running for president, is actually president or is simply an ex-president.

Is there a two-tier justice system in America? Are some Americans above the law? We will find out what voters believe that in 2024. Vote!

Brad Schamp

Archdale

Aldean’s message

I am reaching out regarding the column by Francis Wilkinson (“The message in ‘Try That in a Small Town’ is clear,” July 25). Wilkinson neglects to mention that the Columbia, Tenn., courthouse location was prominently featured in a music video called “We Were Rich,” as well as the holiday films “A Nashville Country Christmas” and “Hannah Montana: The Movie.” Across all the news articles expressing outrage over the filming location of Jason Aldean’s music video, Runaway June and Molly Cyrus were never mentioned for their picks in filming location.

The song never invokes race, which even Wilkinson admitsin his article, but nonetheless he claims that the song is inherently racist. In reality, the song invokes a sense of a small community that looks after its own and will not tolerate the violence and looting that occurred in so many cities across the country in 2020.

Everyone has a right to protest, but the media seem to forget or willfully ignore (I believe it is the latter) that your First Amendment right to protest injustice and police brutality does not give you legal cover to firebomb businesses and loot.

While Aldean was able to successfully agitate the media into a hysterical frenzy, his song had climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard chart as of last week. What is even more impressive is that it climbed so high in the Billboard charts without the profanity or violent and filthy lyrics found in many rap songs.

Drew Arrowood

Yadkinville

Standing up for us

Thank you, Gov. Cooper, for supporting the personal rights of the people of North Caroina. By vetoing extreme legislation, you are trying to eliminate government overreach into our personal lives, when no one else is affected. Unfortunately, with the new supermajority, N.C. legislators are ruling by their own personal beliefs, rather than reflecting the opinions of the majority of the people.

Thank you for the veto of the abortion ban. Even though there was an override of that bill, we know that Democrats respect the rights of women to make their own reproductive health care decisions. Unless there is a reversal of consciousness, it is predicted Republicans will override more of Gov. Cooper’s vetos.

Parents should have the right to decide the health care of their child, but Republicans think they know best. The title “Parents’ Bill of Rights” is a misnomer. It is hypocritical to take away the right of a mother’s health care decisions and a parent’s health care decisions for their child, but not respect the professionalism of educators in this state. Teachers do not indoctrinate! They want to educate their students to become successful adults who are able to be critical thinkers, able to navigate the challenges of life.

And when students need a confidant, teachers should be able to guide them to the right resources without fear of retribution.

Thank you, Gov. Cooper and Democrats, for standing up for the decency of the people of North Carolina.

Carol Ashley

Winston-Salem