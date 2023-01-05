The Readers' Forum: All for fairness

All for fairness

The writer of the Jan. 4 letter “Let’s be fair” says that since former President Trump was forced to reveal his income tax returns, we should be fair and require “every senator, representative and Supreme Court justice” to turn over their tax returns.

I agree that we should be fair. And it wouldn’t hurt to require every elected official to turn over their tax returns. I’d support legislation to require it.

But let’s be clear: The courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, with three Trump appointees, allowed the House Ways and Means Committee to have access to Trump's tax returns because there was a strong probability that he had profited from tax policies he signed into law as president. They were allowed to release the returns to the public because it is in the public interest to see the returns.

That was the legitimate rationale. Refraining from requiring every government official to turn over their returns is not unfair.

So to be fair, every government official who may have profited from legislation in which they were involved — like Trump — should be required to turn over their returns. That's true fairness.

Mary Linda Knox

Winston-Salem

The border crisis

The Biden administration's de facto open border policy makes the "defund the police" movement look like a prudent approach toward law enforcement. The influx of an estimated 5 million illegal migrants during the past two years equals the population of Ireland. Every state is now a border state, with schools, hospitals, police departments, etc., overwhelmed with no end in sight. And the deadly drug fentanyl and other opioids are being transported across the southern border in record amounts, resulting in approximately 100,000 deaths a year in the U.S., twice the number of American soldiers killed during the Vietnam War.

Nevertheless, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas declared that the border is "secure."

President Biden has eloquently explained his energy policy, which involves the transition from fossil fuels to green energy sources such as solar power and wind energy. We know what the end game is regarding the president's energy policy. However, his border policy remains a mystery, without specific goals, timelines or strategies.

Not surprisingly, people develop their own explanations such as a scheme to import future voters who will vote a certain way.

The current border crisis has put both our national security and public health at risk. The least the president can do is to offer the American people a credible explanation for this debacle.

Bruce Bedinger

Winston-Salem

Astonished

I do not understand why the United Daughters of the Confederacy cannot gracefully accept the city's very reasonable offer to erect the Confederate soldier statue in the midst of the Confederate section of Salem Cemetery.

Such a move clearly recognizes its historic significance to the "lost cause."

And yet it acknowledges that a monument to slavery is totally inappropriate in a public space.

I suspect that others, like me, are astonished that the "common soldier" once guarded access to the Forsyth County Courthouse.

Margaret Supplee Smith

Winston-Salem

Sleight of hand

The Dec. 4 letter "Let's be fair" engaged in sleight of hand and bad logic.

Presidents occupy a unique position in the United States. Federal legislators and federal judges are not even close to the president in power and visibility. For this reason, the notion that a president, like a lesser American, need not reveal his tax returns fails to persuade.

Moreover, Title I of the Ethics in Government Act of 1978 requires House members to file annual income reports, while Senate Rule 34 requires most senators to file income reports annually. Members of the federal judiciary also have requirements to file annual financial reports.

The notion that members of Congress and judges are not subject to public oversight is false.

David Elliott Bell

Winston-Salem