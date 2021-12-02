The Readers' Forum: An alternate scenario of the Rittenhouse trial

Can you imagine?
Maybe the Rittenhouse verdict was right.
But …
Imagine a scenario where a 17-year-old Black male illegally buys an automatic weapon and drives to an area where racial strife is turning violent. Upon arrival, imagine he aligns himself with a group of Black militants and they parade around with automatic weapons, provoking the mostly white demonstrators. Imagine then, as things turn violent, the Black 17-year-old shoots three people, killing two, then calls his buddy to brag about it.
Imagine the judge dismisses the charge that the Black teenager obtained the gun illegally in the first place. Then, imagine he won’t allow into evidence pictures of the Black teen posing with known violent Black gang members, making gang symbols for the camera.
Then imagine, if you can, that an almost all-white jury lets the Black teen walk free, innocent of all charges.
Hard to imagine, right?
Because we all know this would never happen. Fox News and other racist, far-right media would have portrayed him as the poster-boy of Black thuggery. The gun lobby would have used him to tell us why whites need more guns. A self-defense argument would have been laughed out of court. Clearly, the Black teen would have been seen as the aggressor. It would have taken 30 minutes for the jury to convict, and our young Black male would be two weeks into a life sentence by now.
Maybe the Rittenhouse verdict was right. But that same verdict, had he been Black, is unimaginable.
J. Kevin Bokeno
Boone
School shootings common
I was somewhat surprised to open my Journal on Dec. 1 and find no mention of the Michigan school shooting on the front page. It makes me incredibly sad to realize that school shootings are so common now that they are now regulated to page 6 (“School shooter kills 3, injures 8”). I will point out that The Wall Street Journal had it on the front page.
How long will it take and how many people will die before we do something? Will something be done when we remember the names of all the children who have died? Or do we wait until it’s one of our children?
Patricia Bicknell
Winston-Salem
Pilot Mountain fire
About the fire on Pilot Mountain: All the folks involved in the situation say this is not bad (“Campfire sparked blaze,” Dec. 2). It actually causes new growth and clears the undergrowth.
Twice in the last 10 years, authorities have intentionally set the place on fire — once burning most of the trees on the knob. So that leaves no food for animals for several years.
If God wanted the forests burned he would have given squirrels matches.
John McKenzie
Pilot Mountain
Not about Trump
Former President Trump is a sexual predator, according to several women who have accused him of sexually assaulting them. We’ve heard him talk about grabbing women’s private parts. We’ve heard him refute claims of assault by saying, “She’s not my type.” (In other words, he would assault her if she were his type?)
He’s also boasted about the number of women he took to bed willingly as an eligible bachelor (and as a married man). Quite the charmer, he was.
But this isn’t an anti-Trump letter. This is just a reminder that the party that approves of and supports predatory behavior like Trump’s is also trying to eliminate abortion rights.
There are men out there who will sweet-talk and seduce women then, if the women become pregnant, these same men will abandon them and they’ll then be forced to give birth — with no support from their seducers — and live lives that are, in many ways, impoverished.
And this is all OK with Republicans. They’re fine with women’s lives, their hopes and dreams, being destroyed as a result of men’s passing passions. “It’s her own fault for trusting that man,” they’ll say — the man they admire and support.