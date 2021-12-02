The Readers' Forum: An alternate scenario of the Rittenhouse trial

Can you imagine?

Maybe the Rittenhouse verdict was right.

But …

Imagine a scenario where a 17-year-old Black male illegally buys an automatic weapon and drives to an area where racial strife is turning violent. Upon arrival, imagine he aligns himself with a group of Black militants and they parade around with automatic weapons, provoking the mostly white demonstrators. Imagine then, as things turn violent, the Black 17-year-old shoots three people, killing two, then calls his buddy to brag about it.

Imagine the judge dismisses the charge that the Black teenager obtained the gun illegally in the first place. Then, imagine he won’t allow into evidence pictures of the Black teen posing with known violent Black gang members, making gang symbols for the camera.

Then imagine, if you can, that an almost all-white jury lets the Black teen walk free, innocent of all charges.

Hard to imagine, right?