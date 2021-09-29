The Readers' Forum: An awful mistake

An awful mistake
Will the Winston-Salem City Council members who voted for the Carolina Classic Fair to be held take their families and children (“Divided council gives OK to Carolina Classic,” Sept. 21)? I believe this vote for holding the fair this year was an awful mistake.
How will the operators of the merry-go-round sanitize all the horses that the children will ride and touch? It will be a long wait if the operators do this. And also the Ferris wheel — how can they sanitize every seat? Is it worth our children’s health to expose them to this COVID danger? Do those without their shots think it is better for the city not to lose money? Is that more important than their health and their children’s?
How many of the City Council members have talked with the doctors and nurses caring for these children at the local hospitals or how many of these little children are in the ICU? If there is only a handful, that’s one handful too many. Think about it.
Shirley Moser
Winston-Salem
Follow-up
I’m just wondered if any other readers have any thoughts on the “most transparent administration” promised by President Biden. I continue to hear “I’ll get back to you on that” or “I don’t have that information with me” or “our team is working on that.” Seldom is there any follow-up.
Just asking.
Michael K. Griffin
Winston-Salem
A worse offense
Are most North Carolina legislators thieves? The case could be made.
Journal columnist Scott Sexton writes of Rep. David Lewis bragging about controlling 10 of the state’s 13 districts through gerrymandering (“Fight for political power is underway,” Sept. 20). Then he was involved in the misuse of campaign money. But robbing the people of the value of their votes is surely a worse offense. And what about the legislators who went along with this theft?
But not all legislators are thieves. Bipartisan bills have been prepared to have redistricting done by nonpartisan redistricting commissions. I think none of them were brought to the floor. These bills ignore partisan concerns and concentrate on districts as compact as possible.
Hey, folks — gerrymandering is wrong! It’s robbery.
Everette Hartzog
Yadkinville
Unfair court
Re: “Justices: We aren’t politicians,” Sept. 26. That may have been true at one point, but with former President Trump’s appointments of Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — whom Trump said he would appoint because he expected them to vote a certain way — only a fool would believe the court is now impartial.
I am all for President Biden enlarging the court. It’s the only way it will ever again be considered legitimate and fair.
Hank Boles
Winston-Salem
It is time
It is time for N.C. senators and representatives to be visionaries, to make an investment in our future, to think about all of their constituents, not just their big donors. It is time to stop stalling and vote yes for both the physical and the human infrastructure bills.
Some may be afraid of the cost, but remember the plan is to pay for infrastructure over the next 10 years. It is not a one-time bill. As a comparison, the proposed Pentagon budget for just 2022 is more than $700 billion.
Plus, President Biden wants everyone to pay their fair share of taxes, and that revenue will help pay for the infrastructure bills.
We will all benefit from these bills: There will be improvements in such things as roads, bridges, ports and public transportation. Families will benefit with improved child care, elder care and education. Everyone will benefit from innovations to improve our environment. Our economy will benefit from a plethora of additional jobs that will be created when these bills are passed.
We can remain stagnant and follow the obstructionist rules of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, or we can move forward and plan for the future, making this nation a better place for our children and grandchildren.