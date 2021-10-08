The Readers' Forum: An essential life skill

Ted is a visionary with a practical approach to government, serving the people without raising taxes. It’s unfortunate that he will have a primary opponent when he has done an exemplary job serving our community.

Gayle Anderson

Winston-Salem

Doing what’s possible

Our infrastructure is crumbling, childhood poverty and hunger rank well above international averages, yet we spend more on national defense than the next 10 countries combined. Priorities determine spending, and ours are perverted by special interests. While Democrats work on solutions, conservatives say Democrats are imploding … nope!

Good solutions to problems require much thought and hard work and it can get messy. But solutions must begin with an objective recognition that there is a problem.

Do Republican leaders not see that former President Trump lost in a fair election? Vaccines can stop the virus? Climate change is real and serious? All our children need early education? Tax cuts to the wealthy never trickle down? Until they speak reality to us, I’m not sold.