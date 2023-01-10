The Readers' Forum: An important issue

An important issue

I am writing this letter to bring attention to a very important issue: Term limits. More specifically, term limits for senators and representatives. I believe that it is important to have term limits because I feel people who are able to stay in Congress for 30 years become out of touch with the people. I believe that it shouldn’t be allowed that people who are in power now are the same people who were in power when my dad, who is a 45-year-old man, was a kid.

We need term limits so that every election cycle there is a new person who has been side by side with his or her fellow Americans in our everyday lives — not someone whose time as a regular citizen was in the 1970s. I’m not saying that experience isn’t important; it is. However, we need someone who has the same experiences as us, someone who can relate and share that they understand what we go through in everyday life as an American.

I know I haven’t said any facts or statistics throughout this letter, and I’ve just stated my opinion, but I still think it’s important to share this thought process with anyone who reads this.

Caleb Brummett

Thomasville

Too many

Jan. 8 front-page headline: “ ‘Still too many.’”

Homicides, that is.

One is too many!

Benjamin C. Wilson Sr.

Winston-Salem

A sad day

What a sad day for bipartisanship and respect.

We watched Congress hold a brief bipartisan memorial service on the steps of the Capitol on Friday. The ceremony was to mark the second anniversary of the insurrection on our nation’s democracy. Members of Congress honored the four officers who lost their lives as the result of the insurrection.

Of the large crowd that gathered on the steps of the Capitol, just one Republican appeared to show up to the ceremony, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

Two years ago, with sadness and horror, we watched rioters storm the Capitol building and call for the deaths of Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. We watched representatives hide under their chairs, put on gas masks, run from their offices and help barricade the chamber doors while the Capitol police did their best to protect them.

Some of the same people chose not attend the memorial service because they decided to be on a conference call concerning the Speaker of the House election fiasco.

What a sad day.

Donna Sparks

Clemmons

No shame

Where were the Republicans on Jan. 6 during what was intended to be a bipartisan event commemorating the Jan. 6, 2021, violent assault on the Capitol and democracy? Only one bothered showing up (“2 years after Jan. 6, House speaker battle divides Congress again,” Jan. 7).

“Over the past two years that I’ve been outspoken about January 6th, I have tried to walk a fine line when it comes to condemning Republicans,” former D.C. officer Michael Fanone told CNN’s Jake Tapper during an interview. “No one likes to be painted with a broad brush. Law enforcement certainly doesn’t like that, and I don’t believe that all Republicans are sympathetic to the MAGA agenda.

“That being said, it’s very difficult to defend the Republican Party when only one of their members takes the time to show up and show support for law enforcement that was there defending them that day. It’s disgraceful. It’s an embarrassment for their party, and it’s disgraceful behavior.

“As somebody who has previously supported Republican candidates, it’s shameful,” the former police officer told Tapper. “But they seem to be a party, at this point in time, that is without shame.”

I keep hearing this claim, that Republican legislators have no shame. They keep proving it to be true.

Linda Patrick

Winston-Salem