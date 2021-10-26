The Readers' Forum: Applied reasoning

Teachers have it hard enough. They’re overworked and underpaid, especially in North Carolina. On top of that you have the pandemic. Educators have in some cases had to watch their students get sick and in some cases die because of ignorant parents who failed to protect them. On top of that, they have to worry about sick people with guns shooting up their classrooms. They literally put their lives on the line every day.

Then N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and Forsyth County GOP head Ken Raymond come along and try to portray them as perverts.

If they’re not going to help — if they’re not going to present solutions to improve the lives of educators — they should sit down, shut up and let the pros handle the real work.

I said what I said.

Nancy Grainger

Winston-Salem

Eye-catching

Three articles on the Oct. 25 front page caught my eye.

The first was a charming story about women reenacting the Moravians' walk from Pennsylvania to what's now Old Salem (“In their footsteps.”) Good for them and for the Moravians!