The Readers' Forum: Applied reasoning

The writer of the Oct. 22 letter "Let it go" wants to "let it go" because many of the Jan. 6 rioters were peaceful, even though others committed acts of violence and vandalism?
Let's apply his reasoning to another situation: A few weeks ago, a student was shot at R.J. Reynolds High School. However, all the other students, all, were peaceful. Why don't we just send the shooter on home, forget about it and let it go?
Romaine S. Poindexter
Kernersville
Threats to teachers
Thanks for your Oct. 17 editorial “Parents behaving badly.” There are educators in my family and I worry now, not only that they might contract COVID from a colleague or even a student, but that they might be physically attacked by one of those unhinged anti-vaxxers.
Over the weekend, I read about an increase in violent threats, some of them tinged with anti-Semitism, some of them seeming to come from organized groups.
I’m sorry, but once you threaten an educator, for any reason — or align yourself with someone who threatens an educator — you lose any right to complain that the FBI might call you a “domestic terrorist.”
Teachers have it hard enough. They’re overworked and underpaid, especially in North Carolina. On top of that you have the pandemic. Educators have in some cases had to watch their students get sick and in some cases die because of ignorant parents who failed to protect them. On top of that, they have to worry about sick people with guns shooting up their classrooms. They literally put their lives on the line every day.
Then N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and Forsyth County GOP head Ken Raymond come along and try to portray them as perverts.
If they’re not going to help — if they’re not going to present solutions to improve the lives of educators — they should sit down, shut up and let the pros handle the real work.
I said what I said.
Nancy Grainger
Winston-Salem
Eye-catching
Three articles on the Oct. 25 front page caught my eye.
The first was a charming story about women reenacting the Moravians' walk from Pennsylvania to what's now Old Salem (“In their footsteps.”) Good for them and for the Moravians!
The second is about how there wasn't a surge of workers when extra unemployment benefits ended (“Data: N.C. jobless not rushing back to work”). Yet just this morning I went by Will Hart's car wash to see his sign, "Sorry. No Workers. Closed Today." Apparently we have a large population of spongers who will take free money if you give it to them but they won't work for it.
The third was about Democrats suing over redistricting (“Race-blind redistricting? Democrats not convinced”). After the Democrats gave us the 12th District, tailored for Rep. Mel Watt, they can just shut up about redistricting. They have no moral standing at all.
Michael Woods
Kernersville
Rural Hall's finances
After reading the Oct. 22 article "4 Rural Hall town leaders resign," I had an idea. Perhaps an outside audit should be done of the town’s finances. Then there would be no question about the town’s money and how it is being spent.
Anne Matthews
Rural Hall
Explain this point
"Inquiring minds want to know": When conservatives make the point, "The U.S. isn't a democracy, it's a republic," is that just their way of claiming to be more American because their party has the "right" name? In other words, is it just a semantic jab?
Or is it part of a concerted effort to do away with voting and put Republicans in charge of everything?
I really don't see any other option. Am I missing one? Maybe we're supposed to be a republic-lite, and allow some showcase voting, like Russia does? When everyone really already knows the outcome?
If that's their idea of proper government, what's the difference between that and a dictatorship?
And do they just want to do that if former President Trump gets to be the dictator or do they have other potential dictators in mind?
If a Republican can be an unelected dictator then there's no reason a Democrat can't.
Seriously, am I getting this wrong? I'd love for a conservative letter-writer to take that "This isn't a democracy, it's a republic" point a little further and explain what it means in practicality. Any takers?
Robert Pineda
Winston-Salem