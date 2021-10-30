The Readers' Forum: Art and affordable housing

Art and affordable housing
Another reason I like the printed newspaper is to read what I don’t expect to see.
In the classifieds recently, there was an ad for artists to apply to the Smart Kinston City Project Foundation for subsidized housing and other support. I have seen the Mitchelltown neighborhood there and it looks wonderful. It reminds me of the artist-in-residence program in Roswell, N.M., where Donald Anderson, a patron of the Jargon Society, set up a subsidized community of artists to come live and work.
We see the results of that effort at the UNC School of the Arts at the Agnes de Mille Theater, in the painting of captured dancers by Willard Midgette as you enter the hall. And I have hanging on my wall a painting by Bill Anthony, who lives at Westbeth in New York City, a building long known to support artists.
Affordable housing serves a community need across many communities. Keep it coming for all of them.
Perry Craven
Winston-Salem
Mental health crisis
UNC-Chapel Hill has scheduled “wellness days” for staff and students to take a break from classes following a suicide and suicide attempt all in one weekend.
Since the beginning of this semester, campus police have identified three suicides, six wellness checks and an emergency hospitalization for mental health.
It is obvious that college students are in a mental health crisis. Students are living through a pandemic and political unrest while trying to get an education and maintain a social life. Simply canceling classes for one day will not restore mental well-being to students. Higher education needs to be restructured with mental health in mind.
It has become normal for students to ignore their mental health in the pursuit of education. There is always a paper to write and an exam to take, but never a moment to breathe. We have to acknowledge the problem runs too deep for a “wellness day” to make a real difference. Higher education administrators need to provide adequate and accessible resources for students’ mental health like free counseling. Campuses have to teach their students how to take care of their mental health and eradicate the feeling of having to persevere with their schoolwork no matter the damage.
Students should not be forced to choose between an education and mental well-being.
Edi Nixon
Winston-Salem
Help Tennessee
On Oct. 20, Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee went on the Fox News Channel — or, as I call it, the Fox propaganda channel — to complain about supply chain weaknesses caused, of course, by President Biden.
“I’ve seen Third World countries,” he said. “The shelves in our grocery stores are beginning to look like Third World countries.”
I just want to know: Do we need to take up a collection for Tennessee? We’ve got plenty of groceries here, after all. I don’t see empty shelves anywhere. I’d be glad to make a grocery store run or contribute to a truck to get some cheddar cheese or frozen pizza to Green and his constituents.
Or maybe his constituents just need a better representative.
Alex Anderson
Winston-Salem
Going electric
Our country and the world are suffering the effects of climate change. If you do not believe this problem, which we cannot avoid, then just look out the window and see it: More rain, hotter temperatures, more storms, more fires and just more problems.
What can we do to help solve this obvious climate change problem? We can support leaders who understand and work on this problem and do things to help make the world better.
Also, one thing we can do personally is to drive an electric car. Consider the advantages of electric cars: No gas, no oil, no equipment to deal with oil and gas. Fewer things to maintain.
We also can use solar panels to charge our cars at home.
There are also more and more charge places now becoming available for trips. Soon only electric cars will be available, so the sooner we convert, the better.
Let’s help the world survive this climate change problem — drive electric!
Ronald Sigrist
Kernersville