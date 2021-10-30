The Readers' Forum: Art and affordable housing

“I’ve seen Third World countries,” he said. “The shelves in our grocery stores are beginning to look like Third World countries.”

I just want to know: Do we need to take up a collection for Tennessee? We’ve got plenty of groceries here, after all. I don’t see empty shelves anywhere. I’d be glad to make a grocery store run or contribute to a truck to get some cheddar cheese or frozen pizza to Green and his constituents.

Or maybe his constituents just need a better representative.

Alex Anderson

Winston-Salem

Going electric

Our country and the world are suffering the effects of climate change. If you do not believe this problem, which we cannot avoid, then just look out the window and see it: More rain, hotter temperatures, more storms, more fires and just more problems.

What can we do to help solve this obvious climate change problem? We can support leaders who understand and work on this problem and do things to help make the world better.