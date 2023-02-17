Whose fault?

The price of gas, inflation, the soaring Cost of Goods ... who is at fault?

Everyone is upset about what we are paying for goods and services these days. In my opinion, most of it is tied into the cost of gas for our vehicles (both private and commercial). The price of gas goes up and the cost of everything else goes up. According to the USA Today (Feb. 16 web article) the oil and gas companies made massive profits in 2022 — almost $200 billion (more than double the prior year).

Here are 2022 profits of these companies versus their 2021 profits:

Exxon/Mobil: $55.7 billion vs. $23.4 billion.

BP: $27.7 billion vs. $12.8 billion.

Shell: $39.9 billion vs. $19.3 billion.

Chevron: $35.5 billion vs. $15.6 billion.

TotalEnergies: $36.2 billion vs. $18.1 billion.

We are at war, directly or indirectly, with Russia and the oil/gas companies are gouging Americans and the rest of the Western world in the name of money. This is plain and simple profiteering at its worst. You want to blame someone, blame the oil/gas companies, the tax codes that permit it, investors (and investment companies), and politicians who do nothing.

David Botchin

Winston-Salem

Dare to dream

My parents were middle class in Michigan, survived the Depression, graduated high school in 1938 and '39, helped win a World War, found productive employment, got married, bought an affordable home, raised three children and lived a long, fruitful life. Together.

Perhaps more troubled and aimless Americans need to start asking: "Why were we urged to despise our country rather than dream happy dreams?"

Gus Achterberg

Kernersville

A low bar in D.C.

Democrats may have much to apologize for, but trying to hold former President Trump accountable for his many infractions is not one of them. They did not fail in finding wrong, as suggested by the letter "Overdue apology" in the Readers' Forum Feb. l6. To the contrary, wrongdoing was discovered and thoroughly documented. They only failed in removing the scales from the eyes of self-serving Republicans beholden to a false idol. Those public servants chose to see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil, thereby circumventing justice and dishonoring the Constitution they swore to uphold.

Nancy Pelosi has denied hatred of Mr. Trump, and, as she was not the person at the State of the Union address who had told more verifiable lies than any other person in the room, she can reasonably be taken at her word. Ripping up the speech was perhaps more theatrical than necessary, but a great many identified with her frustration.

If the letter writer and others think no Republican apology is in order for encouraging and/or standing by while marauders violently attacked the Capitol, threatening and doing harm to its inhabitants and literally using The People's House as an outhouse, I am very worried about the direction America is headed.

The former president and some members of Congress have demonstrated that the public will accept much more venality in its leaders than previously thought possible. This low bar for leadership must be reversed and bipartisanship restored if the "great experiment" of democracy is to succeed.

Lee Pulliam

Winston-Salem

Racist cartoon

I was shocked to see how misogynist and racist the Journal has become with the publishing of the despicable political cartoon in your Feb. 16 edition. It features an exaggerated image of the disgraced former President Donald Trump holding Nikki Haley, a legitimate and well-qualified announced presidential candidate, on a slave chain.

Trump is dressed in a tie while Haley is depicted in a jungle bikini. You have lost all propriety. Shame on you!

Harry Underwood

Winston-Salem