The Readers' Forum: Bad librarians at the National Archives?

Bad librarians?

I am a big fan of public libraries. One of their big advantages is keeping track of books and media members borrow. If I have an overdue book, they are johnny-on-the-spot to alert me and I can return it without even a disapproving look. They understand we all get busy and haven't finished all the reading intended — or we forgot. I'm still trying to figure out how the National Archives doesn't keep track of confidential material which is borrowed — supposedly under the most scrupulous conditions. Do they have a system or do they just hope the material will be returned?

I won't comment on the differences between the two presidents' behaviors regarding secret documents but, regardless, it's high time the folks at the National Archives get a reliable system for tracking all materials.

Robyn Mixon

Winston-Salem

Biden's failures

About President Biden's lost and found documents: How can the letter writer ("Non-scandal," Jan. 12) possibly know that President Biden "accidentally" took government classified stuff home? How can anyone be such a savant that they know President Biden's accidents from his true intentions?

Republicans do not have "to work" to show President Biden's failures. Afghanistan: Supply chain disruption. Inflation. Gas prices. An unqualified vice president put in charge of the border chaos. Freeing an international arms dealer for a basketball player. By the way, how is your 401(k) doing?

Woke liberals probably think our early presidents in the slavery era were the worst examples of privileged executives, but that may be premature. The really crazy thing is that it was former President Trump who extended this exalted status to President Biden. As long as Joe Biden is not Donald Trump, his every screw-up is explained away, every mistake forgiven, every senile moment overlooked. As long as he is not Trump, his sins are washed away as if anointed by his pope — if he remembers the pope's name.

If Biden's hands are so lily white and innocent, maybe some letter writers can explain why these documents were not reported before the midterm election when they were discovered. After all, we can supposedly know "accidents" from outright deception. Please, inform us all. Can you excuse President Biden without blaming Trump? Can you even write a letter about Biden that does not invoke Trump?

Can you for once not give Biden that shield?

Harry R. Cooke

Winston-Salem

A sustainable city

Readers of this newspaper recently learned that Lee Garrity will retire from his position as Winston-Salem's city manager in June of this year. Garrity has served long and well, effectively leading the city's bureaucracy. As a transplant to Winston-Salem in 2003, I was pleased to find that the city ran smoothly, handling everyday bureaucratic tasks well. That kind of organizational culture generally comes from the top.

As the city begins pondering a new era under different management, there is a crucial element of leadership that we should hold front and center: commitment to aggressively implementing a city-wide sustainability plan. The City Council passed a sustainability resolution in 2020, setting forth some ambitious goals to decarbonize city operations over time.

Sadly, we have seen very little progress and no public plan. We need our city government to lead by example as it accesses new federal funds to convert its fleet to electric vehicles, drastically reduce the carbon footprint of city buildings, make smart decisions regarding land and water resources, implement a sensible and comprehensive recycling program, and safeguard the health and economic well-being of our most vulnerable residents. All of this is consistent with promoting a vibrant economy in our city and region.

This letter is not meant as a criticism of Garrity in any way. Instead, I hope readers will see it as encouragement to tell our City Council and mayor to insist on a deep commitment to sustainability as an absolute requirement for our next city manager.

Matthew Mayers

Winston-Salem