The Readers' Forum: BBB proposals







BBB proposals

Referring to the Dec. 28 letter “Doing harm,” many Build Back Better bill proposals were not referenced, e.g., tree equity, where trees to plant are given to large cities, and local newspapers would receive a credit up to $25,000 to defray employment taxes in the first year and $15,000 in the next four years. All of the items in this proposed bill are to buy votes.

I know what you’re thinking: Why should the Journal publish this letter when it is detrimental to its views?

Harry R. Luther

Clemmons

They could help

It goes without saying there was immense disappointment when Build Back Better seemed to stall. Because Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema were in the limelight, it was not surprising they came under fire when Manchin went on the Fox station and said he would vote, “No.” His constituents deserve to know why.