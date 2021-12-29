The Readers' Forum: BBB proposals

BBB proposals
Referring to the Dec. 28 letter “Doing harm,” many Build Back Better bill proposals were not referenced, e.g., tree equity, where trees to plant are given to large cities, and local newspapers would receive a credit up to $25,000 to defray employment taxes in the first year and $15,000 in the next four years. All of the items in this proposed bill are to buy votes.
I know what you’re thinking: Why should the Journal publish this letter when it is detrimental to its views?
Harry R. Luther
Clemmons
They could help
It goes without saying there was immense disappointment when Build Back Better seemed to stall. Because Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema were in the limelight, it was not surprising they came under fire when Manchin went on the Fox station and said he would vote, “No.” His constituents deserve to know why.
We in North Carolina also deserve some answers. Why did no Republican representative vote to pass the bill? Why was neither Sen. Richard Burr nor Thom Tillis a positive influence in shaping the bill? Why were they silent and appear to join the obstructionists? Until they speak out and offer positive suggestions and work in a bipartisan way, N.C. constituents will assume they are not interested in helping families by expanding universal preschool and affordable child care or extending the child tax cuts that have already lifted many children out of poverty.
Are they really disinterested in helping with better eldercare? What about combating climate change? What about providing the opportunities for more jobs?
Republicans claim they are so concerned about the national debt now, but that was not their concern during the past administration. Hypocrisy is not acceptable. Inflation is a problem, but cannot be used as an excuse for not helping Americans in need.
For a political party that use to claim to be the party of family values, we need to demand Burr and Tillis vote “Yes” for Build Back Better and start helping their constituents.
Carol Ashley
Winston-Salem
A liberal myth?
“I’m not going to wear a mask. I’m not going to be vaccinated. And it’s President Biden’s fault that COVID is still a problem.”
I’ve been told that there are people who really think that. Can it be true? Surely not. Surely it is a liberal myth. Nobody is that obtuse.
Rebecca Minor
Winston-Salem
Unanswered questions
At 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, an important revision to the city’s Accessory Dwelling Ordinance (ADU) will be before the Winston-Salem City Council. The official agenda of this virtual meeting will be posted on the city’s website on Friday.
The General Government Committee forwarded this revised ordinance to the full City Council “WITHOUT RECOMMENDATION” on Dec. 14. This lack of approval was due to the high number of questions that several City Council members had that could not be answered or discussed during this committee meeting.
The Winston-Salem Neighborhood Alliance has also had a large number of ongoing, unanswered questions about specific provisions within the revision. However, the city has repeatedly refused to facilitate a citywide virtual information meeting on it so that city residents can have their questions heard and answered. The alliance feels that this ADU ordinance is too important to our neighborhoods’ quality of life not to be vetted and understood by as many homeowners as possible before this revised ordinance is brought before the City Council.
If approved, the revisions will create minimum standards for ADUs without quality-of-life protections and without any means of redress.
The alliance considers ADUs an important tool for middle-infill housing, e.g., helping some homeowners with their mortgages by being able to rent out their ADUs, providing a housing niche for some young adults and the elderly, etc.