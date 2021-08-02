The Readers' Forum: Biblical values and freedom

The ‘tyranny’ of masks
I wonder if some who protest the “tyranny” of wearing masks or getting vaccinated consider themselves Bible-believing Christians. If so, they need to rethink what biblical values say about freedom.
Biblical ethics favor the common good over individual rights. Those freed from slavery in Egypt were not let loose into a kind of libertarian antinomianism. They were subject to the Ten Commandments (regulations) of the covenant community, and prohibited from working (or making servants work) as many days as they wanted. They were not allowed to harvest all of their crops, but had to leave some for the poor. They were not allowed to eat everything that appealed to them (no fried shrimp, no pork barbecue sandwich). They were not even allowed to remarry a twice-divorced spouse.
The Christian movement, it is true, eventually abandoned some regulations, like certain dietary laws, but it did not embrace autonomy. Jesus absolutized the ban on divorce. Paul acknowledged that Corinthians had the “liberty” to eat meat devoted to idols, but forbade it if their actions caused the “falling” of others. Love of neighbor overruled liberty of behavior. Individual freedom is restrained by the criterion of what is harmful to the community.
Our own secular regulations are consistent with that ethic: You may not drink or text while driving because it endangers other drivers. Yes, you are at liberty to refuse vaccination for COVID-19, but I suspect Paul would ask if the exercise of that freedom threatens the well-being of others.
Thomas W. Mann
Winston-Salem
Selectively pro-choice
State Sen. Joyce Krawiec has a solid record of being opposed to a woman’s right to choose when and whether to bear children.
Strangely, the senator is now leading legislative efforts in our state to give parents the choice of whether to allow their 12- to 17-year-old children to be vaccinated (“Committee to vote on vaccine consent,” Aug. 2).
Apparently, the life of a fetus must be protected, but the lives of 12- to 17-year-old children can be sacrificed cavalierly if the parents choose, even if the teen wants to protect his or her life by being vaccinated.
Why is she pro-life on fetuses and pro-choice on teens? Why is a fetus more sacred than a teenager?
Jan Hampton
Kernersville
Insulting Trump voters
The Journal’s well-conceived business plan:
Every day laugh as your vitriolic liberal letter writers accuse Republicans and conservatives of all things vile, contemptible and Satanic.
Ignore the fact that the paper can’t survive with just subscriptions from the far-left and starry-eyed Democrats who think President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are the epitome of sane policy.
Do your absolute best to insult all the Trump voters who (for now) subscribe to the Journal. Keep whistling past the newspaper graveyard and remember — you did it to yourselves.
Harry R. Cooke
Winston-Salem
No party lines
It interests me that U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has blamed the leadership of her own Democratic Party for allowing the nation’s eviction moratorium to expire.
On Sunday on CNN, she said that the House Democratic leadership had an opportunity to vote on extending the moratorium last week, but “there was frankly a handful of conservative Democrats in the House that threatened to get on planes rather than hold this vote.”
“We cannot in good faith blame House Republicans when Democrats have the majority,” she said.
I’ve praised U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and U.S. Rep. Adam Kitzinger for standing up to their own party and calling it out for lying about former President Trump. I feel it’s only fair to note that “AOC,” as she’s called, is also unafraid to tell the truth even on her own party.
We need more legislators like this to put the country ahead of their party affiliations.