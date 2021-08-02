The Readers' Forum: Biblical values and freedom

The ‘tyranny’ of masks

I wonder if some who protest the “tyranny” of wearing masks or getting vaccinated consider themselves Bible-believing Christians. If so, they need to rethink what biblical values say about freedom.

Biblical ethics favor the common good over individual rights. Those freed from slavery in Egypt were not let loose into a kind of libertarian antinomianism. They were subject to the Ten Commandments (regulations) of the covenant community, and prohibited from working (or making servants work) as many days as they wanted. They were not allowed to harvest all of their crops, but had to leave some for the poor. They were not allowed to eat everything that appealed to them (no fried shrimp, no pork barbecue sandwich). They were not even allowed to remarry a twice-divorced spouse.

The Christian movement, it is true, eventually abandoned some regulations, like certain dietary laws, but it did not embrace autonomy. Jesus absolutized the ban on divorce. Paul acknowledged that Corinthians had the “liberty” to eat meat devoted to idols, but forbade it if their actions caused the “falling” of others. Love of neighbor overruled liberty of behavior. Individual freedom is restrained by the criterion of what is harmful to the community.