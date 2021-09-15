The Readers' Forum: Biden scrutiny

Biden scrutiny
Where’s the scrutiny of President Joe Biden and his Cabinet for the disastrous pull-out from Afghanistan? Sure, mistakes happen, but if former President Trump were still president, the Journal would be howling for a third impeachment.
Even reliably liberal CNN is criticizing Biden for fumbling the pull-out, leading to Americans being left behind. Say what you will about Trump, if he were in Biden’s position, he’d be sending our troops over right now to take on the Taliban and bring Americans home.
The last thing we need, following Vietnam and the 20th anniversary of 9/11, is another military defeat in front of the whole world.
Kevin Fields
Winston-Salem
Profound truths
As I read letters to the editor — some reasoned opinions, some vitriolic tirades — I propose we go back to children’s literature for lessons, guidance and inspiration.
I think of “The Sneetches” by Dr. Seuss, which illustrates how inane and pointless are prejudice and elitism. Another is “Whoever You Are” by Mem Fox, which shows that what we have in common is vital and that differences are trivial. My last suggestion is “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White. This powerful tale points out that even members of different species — pig, spider, geese, rat — can collaborate to save a life.
Are we too old to recognize that profound truths, wherever they present themselves, are worth notice? Each of these books challenge young and old alike. Read them aloud. I think you’ll see what I mean.
Patricia Williams
Bermuda Run
Which one?
I didn’t watch any left-wing media last week, so I’ve not kept up. Did President Joe Biden walk on water or raise the dead?
Tony McGough
Winston-Salem
King’s retirement
I regretted to read of Kelly King’s retirement as CEO of BB&T (now Truist) (“Truist’s King steps down,” Sept. 12). The Lighthouse Project, which King started, encouraged bank employees to donate generously of their time to thousands of community projects. For many years, the Betty and Jim Holmes Food Bank Garden benefited from the bank’s commitment. Our volunteers worked hand in hand for a full day of harvesting produce for Second Harvest Food Bank. They also “enjoyed” pulling weeds, building a patio and compost bins. The employees were wonderful, hard-working people and gave us a boost that still lasts to this day.
Ellen Kirby
Winston-Salem
‘We, the people’
Since Sept. 17, 1787, a relatively new idea of government has been evolving predicated on the generous idea of “we, the people.” For over 200 years, this free concept of government has been moving forward against many odds.
One of those odds happened 20 years ago on Sept. 11. Even though I am a native son, I had lived in New York and worked on Wall Street in the late 1970s. I actually rode the train from Brooklyn to the twin towers and walked to work before moving to Staten Island. The devastation of that assault on America still resonates with me. Why was America perceived by some as the enemy of mankind? Why was the idea of a government “of, by and for the people” hated so vehemently that others would attack innocent people who were simply going to work?
I vividly remember the strong sense of unity that emerged after that attack. The concept of “we, the people” flowed throughout the country. We must accept the challenge to continue this unique concept of government based on “we, the people” as we struggle to make this nation a “more perfect union.” The current political climate is simply another challenge that we shall overcome.
Fleming El-Amin
Winston-Salem