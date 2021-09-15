The Readers' Forum: Biden scrutiny

‘We, the people’

Since Sept. 17, 1787, a relatively new idea of government has been evolving predicated on the generous idea of “we, the people.” For over 200 years, this free concept of government has been moving forward against many odds.

One of those odds happened 20 years ago on Sept. 11. Even though I am a native son, I had lived in New York and worked on Wall Street in the late 1970s. I actually rode the train from Brooklyn to the twin towers and walked to work before moving to Staten Island. The devastation of that assault on America still resonates with me. Why was America perceived by some as the enemy of mankind? Why was the idea of a government “of, by and for the people” hated so vehemently that others would attack innocent people who were simply going to work?