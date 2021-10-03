The Readers' Forum: Biden unafraid

This is exactly the kind of claim that conservative people — Democrats, back then — used to overthrow the government in Wilmington in 1898. It doesn’t have to be proved, it just has to be repeated over and over again until it becomes accepted. "Everybody knows" essentially means "it's not true, but we're going to pretend it is.”

Columnist Michael Gerson is right to warn us (“Future political violence feels inevitable,” Sept. 29) that Trump followers are likely preparing to get violent the next time they lose an election, and they’ll do so while claiming, “Everybody knows the other side cheated.” This is the result of not holding former President Trump responsible for trying to overthrow the 2020 election.

Every time Raymond or anyone else makes such a ridiculous claim, there should be a chorus of both Democrats and Republicans shouting, “Prove it or shut up!”

Lorraine Kelly

Winston-Salem

Justify