 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Readers' Forum: Billionaires in space
0 Comments

The Readers' Forum: Billionaires in space

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Oct. 25, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Sierra Space announced plans to build a "mixed use business park in space" known as Orbital Reef

Billionaires in space

About billionaires flying to space: Why don’t those billionaires help people on Earth? Isn’t there enough hunger and poverty here? People need help here. Now, not chasing after some distant star.

I have no respect for those ultra-rich who do not help others in need. It is a sign of who they are, not who the needy recipient is! It tells a lot about our society today. While there are truly genuine people out there helping others, which is a true virtue, there are others who put their huge cash pile onto flighty things such as having a fun ride to space.

I implore people who are swimming in resources to help the less fortunate. It's all about being part of humanity, not chasing after their pricey hobbies.

Sarah Ayers

Kernersville

A significant impediment

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on our economy and to kill American citizens.

One would think it would be pretty straightforward to agree on a unified strategy to stop the virus, but such is not the case, and one political party, the Republican Party, seems to be the most significant impediment.

Had the United States been able to keep the per capita COVID-19 death rate during the Trump administration equal to the average death rate of the other G-7 countries, 188,000 American lives would have been saved. Many Republican politicians either oppose or downplay effective mitigation strategies and we are now seeing a clear divide in the COVID-19 death rates in "red" versus "blue" states.

I suppose the "red" states can take pride in being "low tax" bastions, but this is at the price of lower per capita income, lower percentage of high school graduation rates, lower percentage of college graduates, poorer overall health statistics and, now, higher COVID-19 death rates.

So, if you want your state to be less affluent, less healthy and to continue struggling under the weight of COVID, continue voting Republican.

James McGrath

Yadkinville

All around us

Whether we recognize it or not, mental illness is all around us. Mental illness can affect everyone, whether a friend, family member or associate.

We can change the foundation of mental disease by using education. Improving school education is one way we can start to help people understand mental illness. We should encourage our students and educators in our educational system to understand how to recognize when someone is having difficulty and then seek help from someone who can provide them with the assistance they require.

It is a step forward for change that the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system dedicated a day to their kids, instructors and staff ("Schools to close Nov. 12 for 'a day to recharge'," Oct. 30). However, more needs to be done; a simple dialogue with children to assist them to realize why we took the day off and what mental health truly is required.

Mental health cannot be dismissed, mocked or ridiculed indefinitely. Others should know that they are not alone and that it is not uncommon for people to struggle with their mental health in groups or individually. Because mental health is as important as physical health, I believe that making one small change will result in a big shift in how mental illness is seen in our society.

English-Valentín Bonds

Winston-Salem

As bad as they are

Within the last couple of weeks, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has supported free speech rights for Nazis and accused Sesame Street’s Big Bird of promoting “propaganda.”

I just mention this to say that things could be much worse in North Carolina than they are.

John Mather

Winston-Salem

How to write us

Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Readers' Forum: Following the ‘MSM’
Letters

The Readers' Forum: Following the ‘MSM’

COVID cases are surging across the U.S., including in Vermont, where 72% of residents, the highest percentage in the U.S., is vaccinated. I know this because I watch CNN and read The Washington Post and the Winston-Salem Journal.

The Readers' Forum: 'Common Sense'
Letters

The Readers' Forum: 'Common Sense'

As the season changes with a beautiful array of falling leaves and bright sunny treetops reflecting that natural beauty, my hope is that our political environment would shift from rage toward each other to reason for each other to advance the common good.

The Readers' Forum: Standardizing Standard Time
Letters

The Readers' Forum: Standardizing Standard Time

I eagerly awaited returning to Eastern Standard Time (ST) on Nov. 7. As an early riser, I’m happy when sunrise greets me. But when Daylight Saving Time (DST) drags on into near-winter, this solar greeting comes an hour too late for me.

The Readers' Forum: Make a difference
Letters

The Readers' Forum: Make a difference

According to the recent report by the U.N. Environmental Program, there is a widening gap between the impact of climate change and the world’s efforts to mitigate and adapt to them. 

The Readers' Forum: A stellar career
Letters

The Readers' Forum: A stellar career

I’d like to join the countless other voices indeed that will celebrate the judicial career of District Court Judge Denise Hartsfield (“Judge Hartsfield plans to retire,” Nov. 9). 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert