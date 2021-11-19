The Readers' Forum: Billionaires in space

Had the United States been able to keep the per capita COVID-19 death rate during the Trump administration equal to the average death rate of the other G-7 countries, 188,000 American lives would have been saved. Many Republican politicians either oppose or downplay effective mitigation strategies and we are now seeing a clear divide in the COVID-19 death rates in "red" versus "blue" states.

I suppose the "red" states can take pride in being "low tax" bastions, but this is at the price of lower per capita income, lower percentage of high school graduation rates, lower percentage of college graduates, poorer overall health statistics and, now, higher COVID-19 death rates.

So, if you want your state to be less affluent, less healthy and to continue struggling under the weight of COVID, continue voting Republican.

James McGrath

Yadkinville

All around us

Whether we recognize it or not, mental illness is all around us. Mental illness can affect everyone, whether a friend, family member or associate.