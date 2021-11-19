The Readers' Forum: Billionaires in space

Billionaires in space
About billionaires flying to space: Why don’t those billionaires help people on Earth? Isn’t there enough hunger and poverty here? People need help here. Now, not chasing after some distant star.
I have no respect for those ultra-rich who do not help others in need. It is a sign of who they are, not who the needy recipient is! It tells a lot about our society today. While there are truly genuine people out there helping others, which is a true virtue, there are others who put their huge cash pile onto flighty things such as having a fun ride to space.
I implore people who are swimming in resources to help the less fortunate. It's all about being part of humanity, not chasing after their pricey hobbies.
Sarah Ayers
Kernersville
A significant impediment
COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on our economy and to kill American citizens.
One would think it would be pretty straightforward to agree on a unified strategy to stop the virus, but such is not the case, and one political party, the Republican Party, seems to be the most significant impediment.
Had the United States been able to keep the per capita COVID-19 death rate during the Trump administration equal to the average death rate of the other G-7 countries, 188,000 American lives would have been saved. Many Republican politicians either oppose or downplay effective mitigation strategies and we are now seeing a clear divide in the COVID-19 death rates in "red" versus "blue" states.
I suppose the "red" states can take pride in being "low tax" bastions, but this is at the price of lower per capita income, lower percentage of high school graduation rates, lower percentage of college graduates, poorer overall health statistics and, now, higher COVID-19 death rates.
So, if you want your state to be less affluent, less healthy and to continue struggling under the weight of COVID, continue voting Republican.
James McGrath
Yadkinville
All around us
Whether we recognize it or not, mental illness is all around us. Mental illness can affect everyone, whether a friend, family member or associate.
We can change the foundation of mental disease by using education. Improving school education is one way we can start to help people understand mental illness. We should encourage our students and educators in our educational system to understand how to recognize when someone is having difficulty and then seek help from someone who can provide them with the assistance they require.
It is a step forward for change that the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system dedicated a day to their kids, instructors and staff ("Schools to close Nov. 12 for 'a day to recharge'," Oct. 30). However, more needs to be done; a simple dialogue with children to assist them to realize why we took the day off and what mental health truly is required.
Mental health cannot be dismissed, mocked or ridiculed indefinitely. Others should know that they are not alone and that it is not uncommon for people to struggle with their mental health in groups or individually. Because mental health is as important as physical health, I believe that making one small change will result in a big shift in how mental illness is seen in our society.
English-Valentín Bonds
Winston-Salem
As bad as they are
Within the last couple of weeks, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has supported free speech rights for Nazis and accused Sesame Street’s Big Bird of promoting “propaganda.”
I just mention this to say that things could be much worse in North Carolina than they are.
John Mather
Winston-Salem