The Readers' Forum: Blaming everything

Blaming everything

This is in response to the Jan. 13 letter “The real danger” about danger to our democracy. The letter writer is correct. The real danger is the Biden administration.

I, too, have noticed the constant letters from liberals blaming everything on Republicans and continually harping on former President Trump and the Jan. 6 event at the Capitol. They are so terrified of him. He lives rent free in their head 24/7.

Also, how dare Vice President Kamala Harris compare Jan. 6 to Pearl Harbor or 9/11? That is an insult to family members who lost loved ones on those horrible days.

We are one year into the Biden administration and everything he has done has been a huge disaster. I guess liberals would like to blame that on Donald Trump, but guess what, he is no longer president, unfortunately!

Donna Bragg

Winston-Salem

