The Readers' Forum: Blaming everything

Blaming everything
This is in response to the Jan. 13 letter “The real danger” about danger to our democracy. The letter writer is correct. The real danger is the Biden administration.
I, too, have noticed the constant letters from liberals blaming everything on Republicans and continually harping on former President Trump and the Jan. 6 event at the Capitol. They are so terrified of him. He lives rent free in their head 24/7.
Also, how dare Vice President Kamala Harris compare Jan. 6 to Pearl Harbor or 9/11? That is an insult to family members who lost loved ones on those horrible days.
We are one year into the Biden administration and everything he has done has been a huge disaster. I guess liberals would like to blame that on Donald Trump, but guess what, he is no longer president, unfortunately!
Donna Bragg
Winston-Salem
Teacher salaries
Please kindly consider, if each individual, family, organization and business large and small, made a monetary gift to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools we could help support a salary increase for our teachers, who work so incredibly hard during this difficult time, assure young people that we have their interests at heart and do something for the community that makes us feel that we can actually do something.
Emily Herring Wilson
Winston-Salem
Maligning the Rev. King
It is reprehensible that the Journal, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, published Bill Day’s cartoon showing the Rev. King in 2022 pondering, “Black Lives Matter.” Doing so was like spitting into the face of the remaining King family members and those who see him as the greatest leader of our time. King’s and Black Lives Matter’s objectives and the means to achieve those objectives are polar opposites.
Black Lives Matter could learn a lot from King if it truly desires social justice and an end to racism. Its methods will never work. It will only divide, the last thing this country needs.
Go back and look at King’s rallies and marvel at the number of white citizens supporting him. You will not see that during Black Lives Matter rallies. King promoted equality for all. Black Lives Matter’s agenda has only served to fuel the flames of racism. The Black Lives Matter organization should never be associated with King in any way, even in a cartoon that is a disgrace to all Americans who truly care about this country.
Philip Whitney
Winston-Salem
Distorted sources
I know the Journal likes to play the “both sides” game — maybe you think it’s best — but the letter “The real danger” (Jan. 14) in which a conservative attempts to explain why it’s really those “socialists” who are the danger to democracy, is full of right-wing distortions that don’t deserve to be published.
There is no “open border” policy. U.S. President Biden is following former President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. Border agents arrest and turn people back from the southern border every day. Republicans look at the increase in those stopped at the border and somehow translate that into failure. They’ve done the same with the large quantities of fentanyl being stopped at the border.
Operative word: Stopped.
In the meantime, the Biden administration has reunited over 100 families separated by the Trump administration. That’s real “family values.”
If one gets all of one’s news from right-wing sources, it will be distorted.
Hank Boles
Winston-Salem
Illusions
Martin Luther King Jr. Day. People say we have never been as divided as we are now. Then the Rev. King died of boredom, right? Everything was perfect on April 4, 1968, and has gone downhill ever since. Ask anybody more than 60 years old.