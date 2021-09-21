The Readers' Forum: Booster shots

Boosters
Because I’m over 75 I was in the second group eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. I received my first shot on Jan. 7 and my second on Feb. 4. Since then I have been following the course of the pandemic pretty carefully, as well as the miserably low vaccination rates in Forsyth County and the country as a whole. I have also tracked worldwide activities because this is a worldwide event and we cannot isolate ourselves.
I received a booster on Aug. 4, six months after my second shot. At least 10 friends have as well. Why? Because, while I’m otherwise healthy, my immune system isn’t as robust as when I was 20 or 40. Also, I believe in science and the Israelis, Germans, British, French, Singaporeans and others are, based on science, recommending boosters to their citizens and these nations have good scientists.
I’ve lost confidence in our FDA and CDC on this issue. The silence is deafening and recommendations too contradictory and still nearly half of Forsyth remains unvaccinated.
I am not depriving others of vaccine. There is more than enough for all Americans and some is discarded each day because it is unclaimed and cannot be saved. Also, our vaccines require refrigeration and at least 75% of the world’s people live with inadequate public health infrastructure and no ability to refrigerate the vaccines.
My suggestion is to listen to the rest of the world, protect yourself and get a booster at six months.
Kenneth R. Ostberg
Winston-Salem
Starve the beast
The 2017 Trump tax cuts for the rich gave away almost $2 billion in U.S. tax revenue. Now Republicans are once again playing chicken with the federal debt limit, saying they won’t raise it — even though it covers payments they, as members of Congress, already agreed to. All of this is highly irresponsible. If we can’t pay our bills, we shouldn’t be giving tax refunds to millionaires.
This is part of the Republican plan to starve the beast, so that despite government subsidies for Big Pharma, Big Oil and the military-industrial complex, they can say, “We can’t afford these social programs.” Then they won’t have to pay for food for hungry children or shelter for the elderly.
This is morally bankrupt.
So it’s hard for me to believe the writer of the Sept. 15 letter “Concern for life” when he says that he, as a conservative, is just as concerned about children and other people as liberals are. He certainly doesn’t vote for people who share that concern.
Ron F. Slater
Winston-Salem
Safe to return
I just canceled another dental appointment. I won’t feel that the office is safe to visit until I know everyone who works there has been vaccinated against COVID. My dentist and his staff are caring and competent and I understand that HIPAA regulations prevent giving names and vaccination status of individuals; I’m not asking for that. I’m asking for yes or no on fully vaccinated staff. When I hear a yes, I will feel safe to return and let people put their faces inches from my mouth and nose and put their hands in my mouth.
The cancellation has nothing to do with my political affiliation and everything to do with science and my wish not to die from something that could be controlled. I haven’t been to a movie or to the mall in nearly two years, shopped in a local retail store or eaten at an indoor restaurant. I pick up groceries curbside. I avoid parties and gatherings with people I’m not sure have been vaccinated. I am anxious to get back to those things I used to do, including dental and doctors appointments, and vaccinations are the best and safest way to get there.
Vaccinations can restart the economy. Vaccinations can get people back to work. And most important, vaccinations can prevent the virus from mutating into even deadlier versions that may turn out to have no vaccine at all.