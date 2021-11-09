The Readers' Forum: Boosting rural health care

Boosting rural health care
The Biden administration is investing $100 million in the National Health Service Corps to address the shortage of health care workers in certain areas, especially rural and low-income areas that have a harder time attracting and keeping health care workers.
Investing in methods to draw doctors and other health care professionals to these areas is a great start to addressing unequal health care in rural and low-income areas, but it has to be the start. More emphasis should be placed on resources, accessibility and affordability to ensure that everyone can receive the care they need and deserve.
COVID-19 has brought these disparities to light even more clearly than before, and we cannot allow them to fall out of sight again as we begin thinking about the pandemic less and less. We must take what we have learned and fight to fix these issues.
All people, regardless of where they live or how much money they make, deserve quality health care, so let us fight to continue this work to make health care better for all.
RoyseAnn Day
Winston-Salem
Less government
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin won in Virginia because people are sick and tired of wokeness and other constant harping on race and racism (“GOP amplified debate over race and education,” Nov. 8).
We need to know the truth about our history and our present, but focusing non-stop on race does nothing but divide us into warring tribes. We need to concentrate on other issues, like cutting taxes and keeping government from growing more and controlling more of our lives. That helps people of every race.
I do not trust President Biden. He likes to portray himself as “Working Class Joe,” but he’s spent practically his whole adult life in government. What does he know about the lives of working people?
I agree with liberals that we need more affordable housing and health care. But we need to find ways to provide them that keep us from being beholden to government. Government needs to have less power, not more. Let us make our own decisions!
Robert Panelli
Winston-Salem
It makes a difference
I will not disagree that the Oct. 29 letter “Harsh truth” was a little condescending. But was it “elitist,” as the writer of the Nov. 3 letter “Discuss the issues” claims?
Is understanding the difference between “your” and “you’re,” as well as “to,” two” and “too,” really elite? Is the ability to spell and use contractions really something that we only expect the illuminati to comprehend and utilize?
Reading, writing, spelling — they really are indications, if not of intelligence, of the ability to comprehend information. They absolutely make a difference.
I’m not saying that everyone has to be perfect, but if a public school critic honestly doesn’t know the difference between those words, that person definitely should not be making decisions about what their children or anyone else’s children should be learning. It’s not rocket science — it’s the English language.
I agree with the letter writer that we should “be kind.” We also need to be smart — smart enough to get past shallow thinking, misinformation and propaganda and know the truth.
Cindy Moel
Winston-Salem
No coverage
Ever since the departure of features editor Lynn Felder from the staff of the Journal, coverage of the Winston-Salem Symphony has dwindled down to nothing. One week out from the second pair of Classics Concerts (Nov. 13 and 14) featuring an exciting guest conductor, Carolyn Kuan, and a terrific soloist, pianist Michael Lewin, the Journal provided no coverage whatsoever in the Nov. 7 Arts section. How dare we call ourselves “the City of Arts and Innovation” when our local paper is negligent? Inexcusable!
David Levy
Winston-Salem
A better question
The writer of the Nov. 5 letter “Better off” asks, “Are you better off now than two years ago?”
A better question might be if we’re better off than we would be if former President Trump won a second term and continued to undermine public health. There’s little doubt that many more Americans would have died of COVID.
Would they be better off?
Eric Lender
Winston-Salem