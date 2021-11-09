The Readers' Forum: Boosting rural health care

We need to know the truth about our history and our present, but focusing non-stop on race does nothing but divide us into warring tribes. We need to concentrate on other issues, like cutting taxes and keeping government from growing more and controlling more of our lives. That helps people of every race.

I do not trust President Biden. He likes to portray himself as “Working Class Joe,” but he’s spent practically his whole adult life in government. What does he know about the lives of working people?

I agree with liberals that we need more affordable housing and health care. But we need to find ways to provide them that keep us from being beholden to government. Government needs to have less power, not more. Let us make our own decisions!

Robert Panelli

Winston-Salem

It makes a difference

I will not disagree that the Oct. 29 letter “Harsh truth” was a little condescending. But was it “elitist,” as the writer of the Nov. 3 letter “Discuss the issues” claims?