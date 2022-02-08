The Readers' Forum: Bravery

Bravery
The Jan. 29 cartoon by Jeff Koterba really hit home. A young girl was in a sports store looking for trading cards that celebrated health care workers (rather than athletes). These workers are our true and brave sheroes/heroes today.
As a retired nurse, I felt badly that I could not do anything to help these hardworking and exhausted professionals (all health care workers), until I realized there IS something: I can prevent myself and my family from contracting COVID, which would add yet another burden and more patients. By following the 3W’s, we can stay home and away from the hospitals. So I follow Dr. Mandy Cohen’s old but effective advice: masking, washing hands, watching distance apart even after being boosted ... and so in addition to “thoughts and prayers,” I am preventing piling on more sick patients to a situation already exploding.
It’s sad that so many others choose not to help those who are helping us every single day.
Linda Dark
Winston-Salem
Don’t trust the RNC
An article in the Feb. 5 “Briefly” section stated that the Republican National Committee assailed the panel that is investigating the violent Jan. 6 insurrection for “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
I have watched a number of videos of the Jan. 6 insurrection and I have neither seen nor heard anything that indicates that the insurrectionists were merely engaged in legitimate political discourse. Although many of the insurrectionists did not seem to be engaged in violent criminal behavior, many others certainly did.
Anyone who is reasonably objective and has watched videos of the Jan. 6 insurrection should know that the RNC is making statements that are not consistent with the facts regarding that insurrection. The RNC seems to have a distorted viewpoint and/or it has chosen to promote lies regarding what occurred on Jan. 6. Either way, the RNC does not currently deserve to be regarded as a credible organization.
I am more than disappointed with the RNC. I am angry with them because I generally vote for conservative candidates who usually are Republicans.
I encourage all citizens, especially those who usually vote for conservative candidates, to let the RNC know that you do not appreciate its distorted viewpoint or lies.
As for the Republicans who currently hold political office, I am disappointed that so few of them have had the courage to speak out against the RNC stance regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Now is the time for them to do so.
Harvey Armour
Winston-Salem
Lost
So let me get this straight. If I go to Sen. Thom Tillis’s office, break down doors and windows, defecate and urinate in the hallways, steal laptops and other “souvenirs” and assault or kill security staff, I am simply engaging in “legitimate political discourse” and won’t be arrested or prosecuted?
Has the Republican Party completely lost its collective mind?
Lisa Lofland Gould
Winston-Salem
Republican concern
I was very moved by Journal executive editorial page editor Allen Johnson’s Feb. 2 column, “At risk: The truth, the whole truth.” Please print more from him.
On the same day I read his column I read a statement by Rep. Eric Swalwell:
“Take stock. Today’s Republican Party doesn’t want a Black woman on the Supreme Court, a Black author’s book in your library, or a Black voter at your polling place. They have become an anti-Black party.”
Some Republicans are so concerned about being considered racist that they’ll do anything to avoid the claim ... except not be racist.
Siri Bruccilieri
Poor Putin
Poor Russian President Vladimir Putin, who may be forced — forced, I say — to go to war if the U.S. doesn’t ... allow Russia to continue to threaten to invade Ukraine, I guess.
This much should be obvious and beyond politics, even for the “America First” crowd: If Russia invades Ukraine, it won’t be President Biden’s fault. It will be Putin’s fault.
How about a little patriotism, guys?
Rodney Page
Winston-Salem