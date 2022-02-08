The Readers' Forum: Bravery

I have watched a number of videos of the Jan. 6 insurrection and I have neither seen nor heard anything that indicates that the insurrectionists were merely engaged in legitimate political discourse. Although many of the insurrectionists did not seem to be engaged in violent criminal behavior, many others certainly did.

Anyone who is reasonably objective and has watched videos of the Jan. 6 insurrection should know that the RNC is making statements that are not consistent with the facts regarding that insurrection. The RNC seems to have a distorted viewpoint and/or it has chosen to promote lies regarding what occurred on Jan. 6. Either way, the RNC does not currently deserve to be regarded as a credible organization.

I am more than disappointed with the RNC. I am angry with them because I generally vote for conservative candidates who usually are Republicans.

I encourage all citizens, especially those who usually vote for conservative candidates, to let the RNC know that you do not appreciate its distorted viewpoint or lies.