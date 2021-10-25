The Readers' Forum: Buy local and everyone wins

Why worry?

Why worry about supply chain issues when ordering presents this holiday season? Just buy locally. No worries about delayed shipments. Buying locally supports our hometown merchants and helps pay salaries for our neighbors. Everyone wins!

Pamela Karr

Winston-Salem

Criminal negligence?

It was appalling to read in the Journal about the abysmal vaccination rate of our city employees (“City OKs vaccination bonus,” Oct. 19). Not only is it 35% below that of other urban cities in our state, but also 15-20% below the general population in our county. The recent decision by the Winston-Salem City Council to remove the reasonable sanctions against city employees who do not desire to get vaccinated that were intended to protect the public they serve and who pay their salaries is also appalling.