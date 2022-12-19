The Readers' Forum: Buying votes

Buying votes

Democratic Party politicians say, “Vote for me and I’ll work to improve your life. We’ll build national infrastructure, we’ll help provide health care and internet access to rural areas and we’ll make sure you have the ability to vote.”

Republican Party politicians say, “Vote for me and I’ll lower your taxes.”

Only one of those actually promises to put cash in hands, but it’s the other one that’s called “buying votes,” as in the Dec. 16 letter “Peter to pay Paul.”

Let’s all resolve in 2023 to abandon meaningless political clichés and talk about actual issues.

Taz Russell

Winston-Salem

Evidently

It has taken me a few days to collect my thoughts on the prison swap with Russia for Brittney Griner.

First, the U.S. had a policy of not trading their criminals for a U.S. citizen. What happened there? Second, why was the Marine veteran, Paul Whelan, left behind? He has been there for four years. The only conclusion I have been able to come up with is this: Griner is a basketball star!

Evidently the Marine wasn’t worth trading for since he was just a soldier.

I’m very sad, and ashamed, that my country took this path. Shame on President Biden.

Pat Hardy

Winston-Salem

Greene and Bannon

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said at the New York Young Republican Club gala recently that if she and former President Trump ally Steve Bannon had organized the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, “it would’ve been armed” and she and Bannon would have won.

So she was willing to overthrow the government of the United States of America based on a bunch of half-baked conspiracy theories that they can’t prove in a court of law. She would have thrown the whole nation into turmoil and possibly started a civil war, because she couldn’t handle the truth that her guy lost.

Cream of the crop there, Republicans.

Leland Stout

Winston-Salem

No surprise

Why am I surprised? Former President Trump recently came out with (and is already sold out with) limited edition trading cards depicting his head attached to various superheroes and other virile stereotypes such as a Texas Ranger-type sheriff and an astronaut. The collection, with a price of $99 per card, has netted more than $5 million, which goes directly to a shell company owned by you-know-who. It seems only fitting that these trading cards are not real objects, but digital NFTs (non-fungible tokens), which can be traded/sold to other gullible MAGA devotees.

“But wait, there’s more!” The lucky owners of these cyber-cards are entered in various drawings to win hand-signed memorabilia, one of 25 incredibly rare gold digital trading cards digitally signed by Donald J. Trump and an individual Zoom meeting with him! If you are lucky, you are guaranteed a ticket to a gala dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Trump!

These NFTs are intended as collectable items for individual enjoyment only, not investment vehicles.

Imagine a grinning Trump emoji here.

Anthony Colburn

Tobaccoville

More

Congratulations to NBA star Chris Paul for graduating from Winston-Salem State University (“‘The full experience,’” Dec. 17)! This young man is not only a noteworthy athlete, but he has a generous character that should be admired by all. His future is bright.

Please, more stories like this.

Sylvia Handy

Winston-Salem

Suckers

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s non-fungible token (NFT) digital trading card collection sold out early Friday, the day after its initial release. (That was his advertised “major announcement.”) The collection of 45,000 digital cards, portraying Trump in heroic poses, largely based on widely available clip art, sold for $99 per card. The initial offering is reported to have raised more than $5 million, proving the dictum that a sucker is born every minute.

“I cannot do this anymore,” Steve Bannon, a right-wing media commentator and former chief strategist for Trump, said on his podcast while discussing the NFTs. Poor Bannon! He hung in there as long as he could.

If people can afford to buy that crap, then the economy’s not so bad after all.

Jimmy Henderson

Winston-Salem