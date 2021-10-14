The Readers' Forum: Captured on tape

Whatever your “aha” moment will be, please have it soon. All these events are occurring, and this year alone cost the U.S. $100 million in clean-up. Scientists give us 10 years to start to turn this around. They’ve predicted these current happenings, so we should heed their advice. Why spend money in clean-up when we can address climate mitigation and adaptation?

We can do this. We went to the moon. Our greatest generation defeated fascism. Perhaps we are the next great generation and we halt climate change.

Are you up to the challenge? Demand immediate climate action from Congress. It’s for our children.

Cynthia Raynor

Winston-Salem

There’s hope

I’d like to make a few minor observations, perhaps related, perhaps not.

One is that it’s been a while since I’ve heard a conservative complain that “illegal immigrants are stealing our jobs.” Is that because there are so many jobs available? Is this a good thing or a bad thing?