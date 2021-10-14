The Readers' Forum: Captured on tape

Captured on tape
According to ABC News, police in Minneapolis have identified a member of the Aryan Cowboys, a white supremacist group, as an instigator of rioting and looting during a Black Lives Matter protest last year. Dubbed “Umbrella Man,” he was captured on video smashing store windows with a sledgehammer and encouraging people to steal from the store.
He spray-painted the words “free free s--- for everyone zone” on the doors of an AutoZone store before smashing its windows. The store was set on fire shortly afterward.
“This was the first fire that set off a string of fires and looting throughout the precinct and the rest of the city,” Erika Christensen, a Minneapolis Police Department arson investigator, wrote in a search warrant affidavit filed in court. “Until the actions of ... ‘Umbrella Man,’ the protests had been relatively peaceful.”
I wonder how much more violent action was stirred by white supremacist instigators and then blamed on Black people.
Harry Bowen
Winston-Salem
Coincidence?
According to that liberal bastion, CNN, U.S. gas prices are at a seven-year high. Americans are paying about $16 a week more for gas than they did a year ago.
Liberals keep telling me that the president doesn’t control gas prices. But many are being reminded of the Jimmy Carter years. Coincidence?
Maybe President Biden should turn a little attention to the problem.
Oh, no, wait. Never mind. He shouldn’t. He’d only make it worse.
Keep looking at that climate change, Mr. President.
Ryan Arnold
Winston-Salem
‘Aha’ moments
I was recently listening to a radio interview with a woman who realized that immediate climate action was needed. Her “aha” moment occurred when watching teenage climate protests and it hit her that her children were the same age. She reacted by immediately eliminating any oil-related investments from her portfolio.
About five years ago, my “aha” moment occurred after reading scientific climate reports that presented historical temperature graphs since the 1800s. It was strikingly obvious to me that average temperatures significantly started to escalate after the Industrial Revolution, with marked increases post-World War II through today.
If you have not already experienced it, what will be your “aha” moment? Will it be the occurrence of thousand-year storms every year? Frequent wildfires? Frequent flooding? Frequent coastal erosion? Frequent droughts? Frequent excessive heat waves? Increased immigration from climate-stricken countries? Arctic glaciers melting? Triple-digit temperatures in arctic areas?
Whatever your “aha” moment will be, please have it soon. All these events are occurring, and this year alone cost the U.S. $100 million in clean-up. Scientists give us 10 years to start to turn this around. They’ve predicted these current happenings, so we should heed their advice. Why spend money in clean-up when we can address climate mitigation and adaptation?
We can do this. We went to the moon. Our greatest generation defeated fascism. Perhaps we are the next great generation and we halt climate change.
Are you up to the challenge? Demand immediate climate action from Congress. It’s for our children.
Cynthia Raynor
Winston-Salem
There’s hope
I’d like to make a few minor observations, perhaps related, perhaps not.
One is that it’s been a while since I’ve heard a conservative complain that “illegal immigrants are stealing our jobs.” Is that because there are so many jobs available? Is this a good thing or a bad thing?
I also haven’t heard them say, “All lives matter,” which, sure, would be difficult to do while promoting COVID responses that have cost lives. Still, that’s probably a good thing.
Also, while defending his bigotry, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said that his comments in church should be separated from his comments and responsibilities in office (“Robinson declines again to apologize,” Oct. 13). It’s refreshing to see a conservative acknowledge and promote the separation of church and state, which in the past so many of them have denied.
In all these cases, I’m glad to see conservative dogma evolving. Maybe there’s hope for them yet.
Andy Slade
Winston-Salem