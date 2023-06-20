Nothing going on?

A co-worker from Greensboro recently said, “There’s nothing going on in Winston.”I was kinda ticked but he’s right.

Greensboro seems to be making a comeback after COVID and is having live music/events and Winston just isn’t. The free summer music series has been downgraded to once a month and it looks as if our Fourth of July bash, Heavy Rebel Weekender, is all but gone.

Not only do we lose out on a good time; it has an impact on local businesses. Several pop-up vendors show up for these events, as well as established merchants already there.

We’re by no means a major city but Winston-Salem still is large enough to have something in its coffers in the way of incentives for promoters and such. If you make a big enough splash locally, it spreads and could attract more attention. I’m not even originally from here but like it enough to write this and hope it’s addressed. We spend money in our downtown area. We support our local businesses. We want to enjoy our city and would like to see it come back to life again.

Is my co-worker right?

Jim Grice

Winston Salem

Cease and desist

The letter “STOP” (June 14) expressed my thoughts and feelings exactly when he asked the Journal (and other media) to stop the excessive reporting on Donald Trump.

Or at least to not to give front-page, above-the-fold coverage of every inane or illegal thing that he does.

And, please, stop using the word “unprecedented” because no other American president ever did the things he has done.

I don’t think of Trump as a chess player, but somehow he could not have planned better that his alleged criminal activity would result in even more admiration (and dollars) from his followers. The press made a huge mistake in its obsessive coverage of Trump in 2016 and legitimized a man who never should have held the office of president of the United States of America.

What is “unprecedented” is the way he has continued to occupy center stage when past presidents politely and civilly moved aside to let their successors govern.

Margaret S. Smith

Winston-Salem

Focus on Biden?

So, the Journal should stop talking about Donald Trump, according to a worried letter writer. Does that mean the Journal should focus on President Joe Biden?

Good luck with that. The letter writer might as well ask for policemen to give up Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (Hot and Ready Now).

How soon we forget. The Journal didn’t print one word about the deaths of our soldiers in Afghanistan under Biden on the one-year anniversary of that colossal screw-up. Why would the Journal start covering Joe’s failures when the Devil Incarnate Trump is still breathing free air?

We all know why. Journal writers are scared to death of Trump. They realize every element of social strata was better off under Trump. Including Black, white, Hispanic, straight, gay, trans, bisexuals and those folks who dress up like little furry animals. Even drag queens have to buy gas and groceries. Better to demonize Trump than to talk about the Biden economy.

Here is what the Journal is afraid to say: Even if Trump were in the Big House, he would draw a bigger crowd in Alcatraz than Joe Biden would draw in Times Square. Wait till Joe is making excuses not to campaign next summer. No COVID to hide behind.

Will the Journal criticize the absentee president? Hopefully by next summer, Trump will have stolen the Declaration of Independence so the media can ignore Biden.

Better call Nicolas Cage now; we’ll want it back.

Harry R. Cooke

Winston-Salem

Wrongheaded

I found a quote in my reading recently that seems to sum up the stubborn wrong-headedness of those in our country who have made a religion out of their worship of a megalomaniac, who yearn to go back to a mythical America that espoused freedom and human rights, but enslaved others for economic gain, and who desperately want to brainwash our children into believing that those who are different are inferior and not worthy of our concern, understanding and compassion.

“The fact that millions of people share the same vices does not make these vices virtues, the fact that they share so many errors does not make the errors to be truths, and the fact that millions of people share the same forms of mental pathology does not make these people sane.” — Erich Fromm, The Sane Society.

Martin Luther King Jr once said that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” I sincerely hope that is true in a time when the rule of law and democracy are under attack.

Tim Miles

Mount Airy