The Readers' Forum: 'Common Sense'

'Common Sense'
As the season changes with a beautiful array of falling leaves and bright sunny treetops reflecting that natural beauty, my hope is that our political environment would shift from rage toward each other to reason for each other to advance the common good.
Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense” was used strategically to foster unity of purpose to adopt the new plan of government by the early adherents of this new democracy. Perhaps it’s time again to foster unity of purpose to advance the common good.
Reason compels us to lower the rage against each other and promote the intrinsic human value of each other. "We hold these truths to be self evident ... ."
Fleming El-Amin
Winston-Salem
Survival instinct
The survival instinct is strong among humans, but it is failing us now. The pandemic has been a real threat, and yet our response has been poor. More importantly, climate change threatens our existence, but our current response is not equal to the threat. Why is that?
The complexity of modern life interferes with and blocks our basic instincts. The demands of jobs and family consume most of our waking hours and leave little room for assessing external threats that are not immediately tangible. Skepticism of science is also high due to misinformation campaigns. Furthermore, politics thwarts actions.
At the current rate, scientists estimate we have 10 years before we approach a threshold we cannot reverse. That threshold is based upon the amount of polar ice melt. Once the amount of ice is too small, the Earth can no longer cool down adequately and temperatures will start to rise rapidly. This will threaten our food supply, our livelihoods, our health, our homes, our lives.
It’s not too late to act. We need to wean ourselves off fossil fuels and move to renewable energies. We need to use our votes and our voices to demand action at local, state and national levels. We need to support carbon pricing with dividends because analysis shows this is the fastest method to reduce greenhouse gases: fuel prices increase but are offset by dividend paybacks to consumers and renewables become more attractive.
Tune into your instincts. The threshold is closing in.
Cynthia Raynor
Winston-Salem
Thanks to Biden
Many thanks to Joe Biden for being our president. He wants our country to get back to normal after the damage brought on by former President Trump after four years of hell on Earth.
Never in my lifetime have I ever seen so much fighting. Our country is divided and it is heartbreaking. We still cannot work with each other. We have a virus that has taken the lives of loved ones, even children. I wonder if the elected officials who turned their heads on what Trump allowed have any concern of the death toll and does Trump himself realize that he made a major mistake while in office?
He had no clue what to do, and he really does not care who lives or who dies. Trump just wanted to be in the spotlight, and it is all about him.
I thought we were done with Trump. Again, I will never understand why people want him back.
The medical researchers who worked so hard to make a vaccine did a great job keeping many people from getting sick. Many thanks to all the health care workers. Joe Biden is working hard to save our country and so should we.
James Fleming
Clemmons
Much to hide
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ refusal to honor the subpoena issued by the House select committee examining the Jan. 6 insurrection, instead following his former boss’s instructions, negates any claim either has to support “the rule of law.”
The subpoenas are legal. Former President Trump can claim that they’re “a witch hunt,” but anyone can claim that about any congressional subpoena. His opinions about the House’s motives don’t negate the law.
It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Trump is scared to death. He has much to hide.
Tax returns, anybody?