The Readers' Forum: 'Common Sense'

At the current rate, scientists estimate we have 10 years before we approach a threshold we cannot reverse. That threshold is based upon the amount of polar ice melt. Once the amount of ice is too small, the Earth can no longer cool down adequately and temperatures will start to rise rapidly. This will threaten our food supply, our livelihoods, our health, our homes, our lives.

It’s not too late to act. We need to wean ourselves off fossil fuels and move to renewable energies. We need to use our votes and our voices to demand action at local, state and national levels. We need to support carbon pricing with dividends because analysis shows this is the fastest method to reduce greenhouse gases: fuel prices increase but are offset by dividend paybacks to consumers and renewables become more attractive.

Tune into your instincts. The threshold is closing in.

Cynthia Raynor

Winston-Salem

Thanks to Biden

Many thanks to Joe Biden for being our president. He wants our country to get back to normal after the damage brought on by former President Trump after four years of hell on Earth.