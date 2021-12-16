The Readers' Forum: Coup attempt

Coup attempt

Has anyone thought this through?

As former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ surrendered documents and texts from right-wing pundits come to light, with similar texts from members of Congress right around the corner, I can’t help wondering: What did they think would happen?

If the people who schemed to overthrow the election succeeded, and kept twice-impeached, deceitful, disgraced former President Trump in office, how did they think the American people would react?

Eight million more Americans voted for President Biden than Trump, for a grand total of 81,283,098 votes. Did they think the American people would just calmly accept the seditious reversal? Did they think the military would go along?

Surely they knew better. Blood would have run in the streets. We would right now either be two nations at war or be a completely fascistic military state with armed soldiers in every prominent city, wondering what the hell they were doing aiming assault weapons at their fellow citizens. Would that be good for their beloved economy?