The Readers' Forum: Coup attempt

Coup attempt
Has anyone thought this through?
As former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ surrendered documents and texts from right-wing pundits come to light, with similar texts from members of Congress right around the corner, I can’t help wondering: What did they think would happen?
If the people who schemed to overthrow the election succeeded, and kept twice-impeached, deceitful, disgraced former President Trump in office, how did they think the American people would react?
Eight million more Americans voted for President Biden than Trump, for a grand total of 81,283,098 votes. Did they think the American people would just calmly accept the seditious reversal? Did they think the military would go along?
Surely they knew better. Blood would have run in the streets. We would right now either be two nations at war or be a completely fascistic military state with armed soldiers in every prominent city, wondering what the hell they were doing aiming assault weapons at their fellow citizens. Would that be good for their beloved economy?
These people were willing to start a bloody civil war in the United States of America for no higher purpose than to keep a corrupt, racist, arrogant blowhard in office.
Every single Republican representative and senator who is connected with the coup attempt needs to be removed from office and tried for treason. If found guilty, they should go to prison for the rest of their lives.
Leland Stout
Winston-Salem
Not surprising
I was not surprised when, right after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Fox News hosts claimed that antifa was behind the violence. They've never been known for their honesty — but they sure were known for carrying former President Trump's water.
I also wasn't surprised to learn that several of them — Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade — texted White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on the day of attack, urging him to tell Trump to call off the attack.
I'm not surprised, I guess I'm saying, to learn that they were lying and that they knew they were lying.
I'm also not surprised that these same hosts went on the air Tuesday night and downplayed their textual revelations and again downplayed the insurrection.
What is surprising is that their fans don't wise up at some point. I mean, what will it take?
“I’m glad these hosts privately pushed to stop the violence on that awful day,” Rep. Jim McGovern said on Wednesday, “but what I’m upset about is what they’ve publicly said ever since: That what happened that day somehow wasn’t the fault of Donald Trump and his allies. That what happened really wasn’t a big deal. That all this is being overhyped.
“This would be a good time for these hosts to use their platforms to tell the American people the truth, just like they were privately texting Mark Meadows the truth on that terrible day.”
Not gonna happen, my friend. They're too far gone.
Wendy Marshall
Winston-Salem
Cooperation
Republicans want to blame President Biden for things he can't control — like the price of gas. And the rise of COVID, which is worse because of their refusal to take measures to stop it.
Biden could promise to eliminate all taxes and turn his office over to former President Trump in exchange for their cooperation, but he can’t force them to cooperate if they’re determined not to.
Whatever happened to the party of personal responsibility? I miss that party.
Samuel McGuire
Winston-Salem
An unregulated market
Republicans seem to be jumping for joy that with their two stolen Supreme Court seats, Roe v. Wade may finally be overturned. But have they really thought this through? What they're doing is creating a new black market business opportunity. And black market businesses are completely unregulated.
Just as Prohibition did nothing to stop alcohol sales, a Supreme Court ruling will not stop abortions. It will only push them into back alley clinics where anything goes.
Mark Ayers
Winston-Salem