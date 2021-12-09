The Readers' Forum: COVID denial

COVID denial
Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, recently tweeted: “Real America is done with COVID-19.”
While everyone wishes this were true, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. The U.S. is currently experiencing a winter surge with new cases averaging more than 100,000 a day. COVID-19 deaths exceed 1,000 a day. And the new omicron variant now identified in about half the states has the potential to make things even worse.
One suspects that the people of the “Real America” that Jordan applauds are members of the Republican base. That conservative slice of America may think they are done with COVID, but it’s definitely not done with them. A recent study of 3,000 counties across the U.S. by NPR found that in counties that voted heavily pro-Trump, the death rate has been almost 2.8 times higher than those counties favoring Biden. Being unvaccinated increases the risk of death from the virus dramatically, according to the CDC, and Republicans make up almost 60% of unvaccinated people in the U.S.
Instead of Rep. Jordan delighting in the Republican base thumbing their nose at a raging pandemic, he should be encouraging them to get vaccinated, wear masks and take other precautions against COVID-19. That would protect them as well as others they come into contact with from sickness and death and they might still be around to vote in the 2022 and 2024 elections.
Fred Luce
Winston-Salem
Run
With the new year approaching, I’d like to suggest that all of your readers resolve to get in shape in 2022, because in a country that loves its guns, we all need to be ready to run.
Sure, there are responsible gun owners, but so many have been radicalized by politics or burdened with mental illness that we are all in danger now.
Lixie Duggan
Winston-Salem
How dare he
I listened to President Biden speak to the press last Monday about the omicron variant. Before taking questions, he closed his remarks by saying, “God bless our troops and I hope you all have — I’ll be speaking before then, but a Merry Christmas as we approach it.”
That monster.
Hank Boles
Winston-Salem
Project Blue Light
Today’s law enforcement officers are facing a new era. All officers are being judged by the actions of a few. They are being declared guilty before investigations begin. Their actions are being declared too harsh or not strong enough. While officers are quickly losing their rights, the criminals are being hailed as heroes. Some groups even protest against the very existence of law enforcement.
Like many professions, officers’ jobs are being threatened or taken away because the officers choose to exercise their rights in regard to vaccinations. Officers are being assaulted, shot and injured at an increasing annual rate. Today, the number of officer deaths due to exposure to COVID is twice that of officers killed in the line of duty.
While some have left the profession, others have remained in service to defend our homes, schools, churches and businesses.
These officers and those who have served are owed our respect and appreciation. Project Blue Light is one of the ways we can tell our officers: Thank you.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Fraternal Order of Police asks that you join us in Project Blue Light this holiday by placing a single blue light candle in your window. The blue glows are in honor of the officers who have served, those who have given their lives serving and those who are still serving. Project Blue Light goes a long way in saying thank you!
Barry Westmoreland
Winston-Salem
The writer is president of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Fraternal Order of Police. — the editor