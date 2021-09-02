The Readers' Forum: Deepest condolences

Deepest condolences
It has been said it takes a village to raise a child. In similar manner when a child’s life is cut short the village grieves as well. And, how great is our grief for the family who lost its son, William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr., to an act of senseless violence at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday.
Tragically, this evil has been spreading from community to community like a plague for decades, and as we have shockingly learned today, it has come to our beautiful city of Winston-Salem. In announcing the boy’s death, our city and county law enforcement officials fought back tears, and so do we. The suspect who took the boy’s life is in custody. Justice will be served, but our community has lost two sons today.
What could be so important to cause a teenage boy to take the life of another, only to ruin his own? This is the hard work ahead. No parent should see their child leave home for school and never return. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. May he rest in peace.
Ken Raymond
Winston-Salem
Raymond is the president of the Forsyth County Republican Party. — the editor
Protections
We have metal detectors in our courthouses for the protection of our judges and lawyers. Why don’t we have them in our schools for the protection of our children and teachers?
Sadly, it appears that’s what this gun-crazy country has come to.
Sonny Thomas
Winston-Salem
All the people
First, the good news. Vaccines stop smallpox, polio, measles, mumps, tetanus, rabies, anthrax, hepatitis, shingles, typhoid fever, yellow fever, HPV, seasonal flu and COVID.
Now, the bad news. You actually have to take the vaccines for them to work. That is not much different from drinking water, which if you don’t do, you will suffer and die.
Dying from thirst can happen all too easily and has happened on deadly battlefields, which is the current national mood. Abraham Lincoln worried mightily about the nation and its people perishing at a now famous battlefield cemetery when he proclaimed optimism, saying “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” Clearly, matters of national interest, as in global pandemics, are always about all the people, not just some of the people.
When all the people fail to take the vaccines, then all people suffer in varying degrees with death, sickness, loss of income, loss of friends and exclusion from restaurants, churches, races, games and family gatherings. Add to this list the wearing of masks for those who suffer easily.
Such a pity that some of all the people still living in the freest and richest nation in the world find it so very difficult to do something actually easier than drinking water. Unlike past times of crisis, the nation needs all the people, not just some of them, to stop the physical and economic suffering from COVID. We’re all in this together.
Garry Whitaker
Winston-Salem
More important
The response to school shootings is “thoughts and prayers.” The response to requiring masks at school is outrage and threats to school officials. It appears that individuals’ rights are more important than an individual’s life.
Gary Meeks
Boonville
An obvious solution
The population of the United States is aging. The birth rate has declined to the point that it does not maintain our population. The COVID pandemic has prompted many to retire early. All these trends contribute to a shortage of workers that compromises our global competitiveness, as well as economic support for our Social Security and Medicare systems.
The solution to this problem is simple and obvious: Immigrants! Immigrants who are professionals, and those studying to be leaders in industry, health care, science, finance and education. Immigrant entrepreneurs who are producers, employers and taxpayers. Immigrant workers willing to do the dirty, difficult and dangerous jobs that many of us don’t want.