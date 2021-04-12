The Readers' Forum: Dems not worried about illegal voting

Alternative ways
Every country, every organization, every business, generally has rules about who can vote in their elections. And to ensure that these voters are authorized, and to prevent even authorized voters from voting multiple times, these countries, organizations and businesses require some sort of identification. There are even rules about who can cash a check, obtain a driver’s license, or get into the fair free (e.g., if you’re over 65 years of age). Some people have to show ID to buy a beer!
But when Georgia enacted legislation to ensure voting by qualified individuals, and prevent even those people from voting more than once, the Democrats railed and started actions to punish the state. This legislation, enacted for a sensible and legal reason, is deemed racist. (It seems that most activities which sane people once accepted as sound practices are now deemed racist.)
I have noted that none of these protesters have suggested alternative ways to prevent the very misdeeds that the Georgia legislation is designed to prevent. Is it possible that they don’t believe such unauthorized, even illegal, activities are practiced? Or even wrong?
Even though some admit the Georgia law is in fact legal, and/or makes sense, they attack on the premise that it penalizes poor, and/or uneducated citizens, which, because some of these citizens are Black or foreign, is therefore racist.
But still no constructive thoughts about how to prevent the wrongs that this legislation is designed to curtail. Methinks that the legislation is screwing up the Democratic game plan.
J. Frank Joiner
Winston-Salem
No other way?
The life of Prince Philip was honored by a 41-gun salute at the Tower of London and other sites around the UK. I know he was a military man, and I know there is honor associated with such salutes by weapons being fired in synchronized rhythm.
Gunshots fired in such a way still sound like gunshots. Gunshots sound like war and violence and enmity. We keep doing it because we keep doing it.
Years ago, my Quaker mentor and dear friend Bill Stevens questioned the violence in the phrase, “We can kill two birds with one stone” and decided it needed a peaceful update. His solution was for the world to shift to a gentler way of saying the same thing: “We can tickle two babies with one feather”!
Perhaps if we stop killing birds and start tickling babies instead, when Prince Philip’s great-great-grandchildren die after having served the crown so well for so long, they can be honored not with the sounds of war and violence, but with birdsong and laughing babies.
When we live in the unceasing brutality of changelessness we assume there is no other way than this way. Gunshots are a familiar soundtrack around the world. I know it sounds naïve, but changing the soundtrack for honoring the natural death of a prince could encourage efforts to change the soundtrack of the life of the rest of us.
And we would be tickling two babies with one feather.
Judith Dancy
Winston-Salem
No accommodation
Georgia officials justify their state’s new voter restrictions by saying that the public didn’t trust the outcome of the 2020 election. They’re very careful, though, not to say that the distrust was justified — because they know it’s not. They know that the election was conducted fairly, as Republican election officials have repeatedly affirmed.
The real problem is twofold. One is that Georgian Republicans, along with many across the country, trusted the con man Donald Trump rather than reliable sources. That’s why they insist that there was cheating even though no evidence of cheating exists.
The other is that they didn’t like the outcome.
These problems are not the state’s problems or the nation’s problems — they’re the Republican Party’s problems. No accommodation should be made for people who insist on believing falsehoods.