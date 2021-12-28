The Readers' Forum: Disaster awaits

Over the years, people that’ve flown into space, even suborbital, come back changed in a positive way. Seeing the blackness of space, the “good Earth” below, they’re dazzled by the contrast. They see the thin wisp of an atmosphere that is all we have to keep us alive and are awestruck.

When William Shatner returned from his space flight, he said, “Everybody in the world needs to do this. ... This covering of blue … And we think, ‘Oh, that’s blue sky.’ … and all of a sudden, you whip the sheet off you when you’re asleep, and you’re looking into blackness ...” He wept.

People with means take these flights. If they come back changed with a new love for our planet, who better to incur that change than someone that has the resources to be able to do something about it?

Then there’s Elon Musk, holding a broad vision that we might become multiplanetary. We’ve always had a deep need to explore and expand. He wants to help us in the next stage of development.