The Readers' Forum: Disaster awaits

Disaster awaits
Among all the other problems our nation faces today, we may have to find a way to learn to live with an Iran that possesses nuclear weapons (“Talks resume on Iran nuclear deal,” Dec. 28).
This possibility had been eliminated by the treaty negotiated by international powers, including the U.S., while President Barack Obama was in office. But former President Trump threw it out, opening the door to Iran legally acquiring nuclear energy and undermining our nation’s reputation as a fair and trustworthy broker. This is just one of the many ways in which Trump was a disaster for our country.
He was especially a disaster for his own party, which lost control of the White House and the Senate because of him. It’s baffling that they want such a loser back in power.
It’s a little unusual that the one time Trump tells the truth, urging people to get vaccinated, Republicans turn their back on him.
It’s difficult to make sense out of any of that.
Everyone who cares about America and world peace should hope and pray that Biden’s administration is able to undo the harm that Trump caused. The alternative could be deadly for us, for Israel and for the world.
Reggie Branson
Winston-Salem
Spy and snitch
Ah, so the foundation of totalitarian dictatorships such as North Korea and China has found its way to Forsyth County. In a desperate effort to prevent mass killings in local schools, the leadership has decided to initiate the staple of totalitarian regimes of “see something, say something” (“Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools implements ‘Say Something’ Anonymous Reporting System,” Dec. 24).
Rather than require our insincere and disinterested public servants serving in the state legislature to take life-saving action to eliminate weapons of mass destruction in the form of automatic weapons, we will now rely on teenagers and preteens to spy and snitch on each other. And we as citizens, emulating cattle trudging together toward the slaughter, become increasingly desensitized toward gun violence, now find ourselves adopting the policies of the very governments we claim to despise. Please hang on because we are now on an extremely slippery slope!
John Eder
Winston-Salem
A new love
Many are concerned that some billionaires are derelict by spending their money on spaceflight, rather than spending it on needs here, a common populist refrain.
Over the years, people that’ve flown into space, even suborbital, come back changed in a positive way. Seeing the blackness of space, the “good Earth” below, they’re dazzled by the contrast. They see the thin wisp of an atmosphere that is all we have to keep us alive and are awestruck.
When William Shatner returned from his space flight, he said, “Everybody in the world needs to do this. ... This covering of blue … And we think, ‘Oh, that’s blue sky.’ … and all of a sudden, you whip the sheet off you when you’re asleep, and you’re looking into blackness ...” He wept.
People with means take these flights. If they come back changed with a new love for our planet, who better to incur that change than someone that has the resources to be able to do something about it?
Then there’s Elon Musk, holding a broad vision that we might become multiplanetary. We’ve always had a deep need to explore and expand. He wants to help us in the next stage of development.
We’re hell bent on destroying our planet without a vision. We’re collectively too interested in today to think about how we are hurting our children’s grandchildren. The survival of our species is also a need to be addressed. I’m glad these men have put their money on the line.