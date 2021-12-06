The Readers' Forum: Dole knew how to fight, how to serve

Bob Dole

I was saddened to hear that former Sen. Bob Dole has died. He was a true American hero who knew how to fight and knew how to serve.

I voted for Dole when he ran against Bill Clinton for the presidency. We can’t redo the past, but I think we would be better off today if he had won. He had a true conservative vision for the nation, but more importantly, he had an American vision for the nation. He fought for food stamps when they were needed and for Americans with disabilities.

When his death was announced, many had good things to say about him.

President Biden said he had “an unerring sense of integrity and honor.”

“Bob was an American statesman like few in our history. A war hero and among the greatest of the greatest generation,” Biden said. “And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves.”

When even your political rivals praise you, you know you’ve done something right.