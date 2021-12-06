The Readers' Forum: Dole knew how to fight, how to serve

Bob Dole
I was saddened to hear that former Sen. Bob Dole has died. He was a true American hero who knew how to fight and knew how to serve.
I voted for Dole when he ran against Bill Clinton for the presidency. We can’t redo the past, but I think we would be better off today if he had won. He had a true conservative vision for the nation, but more importantly, he had an American vision for the nation. He fought for food stamps when they were needed and for Americans with disabilities.
When his death was announced, many had good things to say about him.
President Biden said he had “an unerring sense of integrity and honor.”
“Bob was an American statesman like few in our history. A war hero and among the greatest of the greatest generation,” Biden said. “And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves.”
When even your political rivals praise you, you know you’ve done something right.
I miss the respect people had for themselves and for their colleagues back then. Today’s politicians are a pale shadow of the type who took office to serve.
My condolences to his wife, Elizabeth Dole, who also had a servant heart.
We will never see Bob Dole’s kind again, and that’s to our shame and regret.
Kevin Fields
Winston-Salem
Nothing
“How long will it take and how many people will die before we do something?” asks the writer of the Dec. 3 letter “School shootings common.” “Will something be done when we remember the names of all the children who have died? Or do we wait until it’s one of our children?”
I hate to break it to her, but it’s already been our children and nothing has been done. Nothing ever will be done.
The reason: Republican dogma.
Next question?
Janice Remmers
Winston-Salem
Governing authorities
Romans 13: 1-7 reads, “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God. Therefore he who resists the authorities resists what God has appointed, and those who resist will incur judgment.
“For rulers are not a terror to good conduct, but to bad. Would you have no fear of him who is in authority? Then do what is good, and you will receive his approval, for he is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain; he is the servant of God to execute his wrath on the wrongdoer.
“Therefore one must be subject, not only to avoid God’s wrath but also for the sake of conscience.
“For the same reason you also pay taxes, for the authorities are ministers of God, attending to this very thing. Pay all of them their dues, taxes to whom taxes are due, revenue to whom revenue is due, respect to whom respect is due, honor to whom honor is due.”
Those verses aren’t read much in churches anymore, are they?
Oh, I know, it’s different when the authorities are Democrats. Paul says so right there in the text. Somewhere. It’s implied.
And he’s not talking about vaccine mandates, he’s talking about …
I give up. Conservatives should just admit that they don’t care what the Bible says.
April Reaves
Winston-Salem
Burn
The Dec. 3 letter “Pilot Mountain fire” was very entertaining. “If God wanted the forests burned he would have given squirrels matches.” Hilarious!
Of course, God created lightning. Lightning causes forest fires. Maybe God wanted the forests to burn after all.
Bob Hardt
Winston-Salem
Outraged
I can’t stand how President Biden is hyping the omicron variant to scare everybody, telling us to “be cautious.” It’s outrageous!
I mean, I can’t stand how he’s underplaying it all by telling us “don’t panic.” It’s outrageous!
I mean — uh, wait, what is he doing now? I’ve got to know what to be mad at him for.
I can’t stand how he’s being so reasonable and measured. It’s outrageous!
Evan Fisher
Winston-Salem