The Readers' Forum: Don't be dismissive of UNCSA

Don’t dismiss UNCSA
I have no issue with columnist Scott Sexton’s main point in his recent column expressing concern for the former students of UNCSA who suffered sexual abuse and an indifferent administration (“UNCSA in an unwanted spotlight,” Oct. 7).
However, I disagree with his characterization of the university as a place “only to be thought of … when driving past the Stevens Center or buying tickets to a performance.”
That description is an insult to a remarkable institution that is consistently ranked as one of the best in the nation in the performing arts. All in our community can be proud of the remarkable job the school does in preparing artists and craftspeople to be among the best in their field.
None of this is meant to downplay the seriousness of the recent charges. But UNCSA does not deserve to be referred to so dismissively; it’s a vital component of our city’s arts world and a great source of civic pride.
Tom Hearn
Winston-Salem
Unworthy of notice
I must agree with the writer of the Oct. 8 letter “Anti-Trump” that former press secretary Stephanie Grisham is not an author who should be noted in the Journal (“Takeaways from Trump aide’s tell-all,” Oct. 5). Not because she’s “anti-Trump” — every decent person is — but because, as a former member of his power-hungry inner circle, she’s hardly trustworthy. She didn’t speak up when it was important, but only after she left the White House.
Grisham, who never earned a college degree and never studied press relations, was apparently hired as Melania Trump’s chief of staff because they were friends. Melania Trump probably thought she was trustworthy.
From there, she became White House press secretary, a job she performed with singular incompetence. She never once briefed the press and that’s what the job is. She didn’t even announce that she was leaving. “The best people” indeed.
I’m sure her book will be full of all kinds of salacious details about what terrible people the Trumps are. Some of them are probably true.
But for real journalism and journalistic integrity, you should promote the work of Bob Woodward and Robert Costa: “Peril” reveals the true corruption and danger of the Trump administration, which has not faded, but continues to grow.
Connie Atkinson
Winston-Salem
We want snacks
I am writing because Carver High School’s students are not satisfied with the selection of snacks and drinks they provide to us in the cafeteria.
We previously had a honeycomb school store that sold a variety of snacks to students, teachers and staff. This was a solution that provided students with their preference for refreshments before and after school. The honeycomb store also provided students with work experience as cashiers. I was a cashier my freshman year and earned work experience that I can apply to real-life situations.
As a Carver student who hasn’t been able to experience a proper pep rally or a proper homecoming along with its events, I feel as though we should at least be able to purchase our desired refreshments. We have missed out on so much, especially these past two years due to COVID-19, and it’s not fair, honestly. We deserve our school store back at least.
This will be an effective solution because it has so many positive initiatives and it would be something that everyone would be able to enjoy and partake in and participate in.
Josephine Means
Winston-Salem
Demeaning
Former Vice President Mike Pence last week accused the media of covering the Jan. 6 insurrection to “distract” from the Biden administration and to “demean” all Trump voters.
Really? Are the media trying to demean Sen. Ted Cruz, who still supports the former president who insulted his wife and his father? Are the media trying to demean Pence, who refuses to condemn the man who sent a mob to accost him? Are the media trying to demean the hardline Trump followers who still insist that he won the election?
Please. The media need not try. Trump’s supporters demean themselves.
Bobby Dupler