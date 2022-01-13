The Readers' Forum: Don't just wish

Don’t just wish
It was with satisfaction that I read a recent letter from a learned citizen of Mount Airy (“My New Year’s wish,” Jan. 5). I share his view that the political parties — formed and sustained exclusively to influence national elections — are more of a problem than a solution in America’s tortured politics. However, I would suggest that rather than wait for parties to “completely dissolve,” we diminish their oppressive force now.
A first step has already been taken by a North Carolinian who, in Crowell v. North Carolina, seeks to assure that unaffiliated voters be represented on county and state electoral commissions. To wit: In Surry County, the unaffiliated already outnumber Democrats, 14,650 to 10,582. Here in Forsyth County, we outnumber Republicans. Next might be an effort by the unaffiliated to discuss, neighborhood by neighborhood, how they can help interested young people — regardless of time-worn labels — how to enter, run in and win elections. I say to the distinguished resident of Surry County, don’t just wish; organize an effort.
Jerry Adams
Winston-Salem
The real danger
Reading the constant flow of liberal offerings to The Readers’ Forum, recently augmented by your editorial ranting about the Jan. 6 event at the Capitol and its supposed severe danger to our democracy (“Democracy at risk,” Jan. 9), I want to respond. It seems that your daily lineup of liberal responders do not know that Donald Trump is no longer president. He has been replaced by a career politician with little in the way of accomplishment in his resume except for campaigning one way and governing in another. If you are really concerned about danger to our democracy, be concerned about President Biden’s insane open border policy, the severe inflation he has caused, the lack of real policy to fight the pandemic, his surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan, his destruction of our independence in energy production while now begging our enemies to sell us more oil and his attempts to centralize elections and other facets of our lives under the umbrella of expanded federal government.
Those who broke the law last Jan. 6 should be punished, whoever they are. But there are more severe dangers to democracy occurring under far-left zealots — Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and others — who are now in power. Republicans are not the danger.
Editor, tell us the truth, not worn-out Democratic Party lies. Americans must realize that those who bring socialism to our great country are the real danger to our democracy!
William Sides Jr.
Clemmons
Truth first
Thanks for your excellent Jan. 9 editorial “Democracy at risk.” A letter writer on that day asked that we “move on.” No. We must first understand and acknowledge how this happened, enabling actions that inhibit a recurrence. Republican leadership must state unequivocally that the election was not rigged, former President Trump lost. Truth matters.
On all issues, only if we seek truth, formulate opinions and actions based in fact, can we “move on” successfully. We need leadership, especially, to put truth ahead of personal gain. The unintended consequences of actions based on lies are insidious, the Jan. 6 insurrection being a prima facie example.
Informed self-interest also has its place.
But the same people who criticize pandemic shut-downs and refuse to vaccinate or mask themselves, pervert “self-interest.” Had all people followed the science and been vaccinated, we’d have had fewer deaths, fewer restrictions and less economic disruption. Vaccinations are in our self-interest. Let’s make self-interest align better with common good, and find policy that furthers both — win/win.
Light will overcome the darkness; truth and fact will overcome the Big Lie and QAnon. I encourage the Journal to continue printing challenging letters and editorials, and factual articles on the major problems of our day, with sources and references for us to follow. Truthful information enlightens how current presidential and congressional proposals address these issues. The more light we have, the more people (voters) acknowledge truth, the more likely political leadership is to work for us, “we the people.”
Len Preslar
Winston-Salem