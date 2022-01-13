The Readers' Forum: Don't just wish

Don’t just wish

It was with satisfaction that I read a recent letter from a learned citizen of Mount Airy (“My New Year’s wish,” Jan. 5). I share his view that the political parties — formed and sustained exclusively to influence national elections — are more of a problem than a solution in America’s tortured politics. However, I would suggest that rather than wait for parties to “completely dissolve,” we diminish their oppressive force now.

A first step has already been taken by a North Carolinian who, in Crowell v. North Carolina, seeks to assure that unaffiliated voters be represented on county and state electoral commissions. To wit: In Surry County, the unaffiliated already outnumber Democrats, 14,650 to 10,582. Here in Forsyth County, we outnumber Republicans. Next might be an effort by the unaffiliated to discuss, neighborhood by neighborhood, how they can help interested young people — regardless of time-worn labels — how to enter, run in and win elections. I say to the distinguished resident of Surry County, don’t just wish; organize an effort.

The real danger

Reading the constant flow of liberal offerings to The Readers’ Forum, recently augmented by your editorial ranting about the Jan. 6 event at the Capitol and its supposed severe danger to our democracy (“Democracy at risk,” Jan. 9), I want to respond. It seems that your daily lineup of liberal responders do not know that Donald Trump is no longer president. He has been replaced by a career politician with little in the way of accomplishment in his resume except for campaigning one way and governing in another. If you are really concerned about danger to our democracy, be concerned about President Biden’s insane open border policy, the severe inflation he has caused, the lack of real policy to fight the pandemic, his surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan, his destruction of our independence in energy production while now begging our enemies to sell us more oil and his attempts to centralize elections and other facets of our lives under the umbrella of expanded federal government.