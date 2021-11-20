The Readers' Forum: Drawing the line

Drawing the line
I didn’t think much about this business with Rep. Paul Gosar posting a cartoon. Complaining about it seemed to me like a silly waste of time. I was about to turn the channel.
But then I listened to Rep. Mondaire Jones, who said: “Madam Speaker, not since the Civil War has Congress operated under the constant threat of violence from some of its own members. But here we are.
“That is the behavior that Mr. Gosar has encouraged. Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised, having watched so many of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle incite and then express support for the insurrectionists who nearly killed us in this chamber on January 6th.
“We cannot let the Republican Party make Congress the only workplace in America where violence against your co-workers is not a crime, but a credential. If we don’t hold people like Mr. Gosar accountable, we will only embolden the worst people in our politics to bring their fever dreams to life. That is why today we are standing up for the safety of our colleagues, for the safety of Congresswoman (Alexandria) Ocasio-Cortez and for the future of our democracy.”
I realized then that he was right.
Too many Republicans are now flirting with violence in response to former President Trump’s Big Lie. They have a responsibility to walk it back before it explodes.
Gosar should be expelled, along with every other congressional Republican who supported the insurrection — for the good of America.
Peter Ro
Winston-Salem
A legitimate mistake
I really appreciated the Nov. 13 letter “Missed the point,” explaining that the “Let’s go Brandon” chant began because of NBC reporter Kelli Stavast’s reporting of the chant — which was actually something else, something crude.
The letter writer also explained that many saw this as a classic example of “fake news.” Which, to me, makes this represent a classic example of people jumping to conclusions about “fake news.”
I looked into this. Stavast is a sports reporter. There’s no indication that she was trying to fool anybody. She obviously made a legitimate mistake. But in today’s hyper-politicized environment, every mistake must be exaggerated, misinterpreted and used as fodder to claim that someone is lying.
Most news agencies make mistakes from time to time. Most will admit when they do so and then correct them. The New York Times did so recently. The Winston-Salem Journal has done so.
The one exception to this rule has been Fox News, which often reports falsehoods, then refuses to correct them.
Not in every instance, but in many more than other media.
Philip Bent
Winston-Salem
Thanksgiving celebration
With Thanksgiving coming up I thought I would remind all of us why we celebrate it. We as a nation need to help restore the real meaning of Thanksgiving. There are those who want to mercilessly attack the pilgrims and Thanksgiving, because it is at the core of who we are as a nation. There are those who want to rewrite our nation’s past and say we aren’t a Christian nation.
The pilgrims came to America in the Mayflower to escape religious persecution. Listed here below is the body of the Mayflower Compact so you will have no doubt America was meant to be a Christian nation. If only we as Americans would only return to those Christian principles in governing our homes and people.
“Having undertaken, for the Glory of God and advancement of the Christian faith, and the honor of our King and Country, a voyage to plant the first colony in the Northern part of Virginia; do by these presents, solemnly and mutually, in the present of God, and one another; covenant and combine ourselves together onto a civil body politic; for our better ordering, and preservation and furtherance of the ends aforesaid; and by virtue hereof to enact, constitute, and frame, such just and equal laws, ordinances, acts constitution, and offices, from time to time, as shall be thought most meet and convenient for the general good of the colony; unto which we promise all due submission and obedience.”