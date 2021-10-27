The Readers' Forum: Empty shelves







Empty shelves

The people who told us that former President Trump won the 2020 election are now telling us that shelves in American grocery stores are empty.

We’ve got to help. Where is this happening?

Since it’s not happening here, I’d like to suggest that someone organize a food drive for these starving areas. I’m willing to take some of the surplus from local grocery stores and send it to …

Where? Where in America are there empty shelves?

We’ve first got to identify those places — not with the phony photos that Fox News host Laura Ingraham aired, before she was forced to admit they weren’t real, or the photos taken during Trump’s weak pandemic response, when you couldn’t buy toilet paper. No, the real places. Now.

My heart goes out to them. We need to help.

There’s just one problem: Where are they?

Monty Owen

Winston-Salem

