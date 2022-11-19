The Readers' Forum: Endangered lives

Endangered lives

When I went to vote on Nov. 8, I thought about Miss Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, two Georgia election workers whose lives were endangered after former President Trump accused them of participating in a massive voter fraud scheme. These public servants, veteran election workers, faced a storm of death threats and had to move for their own safety after Trump targeted them by name.

He never admitted he was wrong. He never apologized.

Even if he had — and even if he’d never done anything else wrong — that alone should disqualify him from ever running for any public office again. This man is erratic. He has no sense of accountability or decency. He’s too dangerous and it’s only by the mercy of God that we survived his four years in the White House.

It is still absurd to me that he was ever nominated, never mind elected, to the highest office in the land. Future generations will consider ours to be insane.

William B. Perry

Winston-Salem

Anything is better

The writer of the Nov. 16 letter “Something better” thinks that reporters and columnists like Eugene Robinson give former President Trump “free publicity” by writing about him. He says that since the 2022 election is over, they should find something better to write about.

On the same day his letter was printed, Trump announced his bid for the 2024 presidential election.

Anything is “better” to write about than a disgraced, twice-impeached racist with authoritarian tendencies who threatened to tear our country apart. But as long as he’s on this side of prison walls, the media need to continue to warn us about him.

Many Republican politicians and conservative media pundits have finally stopped drinking the enabling Kool-Aid — not because they realized how awful he is, but because following him led to an election shellacking. Whether Trump’s worshipful base follows is yet to be seen. In the meantime, I want the media to keep an eye on him — and on his supporters. They’re dangerous.

Gerald Bean

Winston-Salem

Do the same

As Thanksgiving approaches, I am particularly grateful for my good health and the excellent health care I receive. I am, however, saddened that our N.C. Republican legislature has chosen once again to delay expanding Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of our residents for another year. The excuses are rampant, but none would make a bit of sense if it were the families of legislators who were unable to be covered. We in North Carolina pay taxes that cover the very same Medicaid benefits for other states, but we let our own people be deprived.

I hear a lot of religious talk at this time of year. I think “Love your neighbor as yourself” is a message that fits in every faith and moral code. It’s time for our legislature to do the same.

Robyn Mixon

Winston-Salem

Christmas plans

So the Republican leadership in the N.C. legislature could not upset Christmas plans to return to Raleigh and vote to expand Medicaid to 600,000 fellow citizens?

Meanwhile, as reported recently by Kaiser Health News, Atrium Health and UNC Health promote patients’ use of AccessOne credit to pay for needed medical care. AccessOne charges 13% interest and thus raises the medical debt burden on those same 600,000. Debt payments flow out of our communities where small businesses and families are already struggling.

But, we sure would not want to disturb the legislator’s Christmas.

Robert Jones

Kernersville

Hoping

Former President Trump is running for office again?

Is he hoping for an historic third impeachment?

Come on, Republicans, you can do better. How about Herschel Walker? He may be available in a month.

Rudy Kauffman

Winston-Salem