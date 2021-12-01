The Readers' Forum: Failure to communicate

Failure to communicate

Two of my friends were hospitalized last month with COVID. One died. Good enough people, they both bought guitars from me. However, they both refused to get vaccinated, spoke against the concept.

I have no words. The “Unvaccinated Epidemic” is becoming the Republican Epidemic. Every day a thousand Americans die from COVID. Most are unvaccinated.

Unvaccinated people all over the world are marching mask-less to protest the imposition of arbitrary restraints on free people. They are creating super-spreader events.

Governors in some of our major states are fighting any federal mask mandates, in part to preserve the tourist trade. Was that “See Naples and die”? Was that in Florida?

Is the best way to “own the libs” suicide by virus?

The media prattle about the discord in our nation, but 70% of our people lined up and took their shots without a word. Dirty liberals, no doubt. No doubt the same people who have LGBTQ kids, mixed-race kids, any kind of kids they make. Whatever. Our kids. People do not like their kids being threatened, forced to go to school without simple precautions.