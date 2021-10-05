The Readers' Forum: Fine with that

Fine with that
President Biden was absolutely right to tell congressional Republicans that if they’re not going to help, they should at least get out of the way (“Biden warns lawmakers,” Oct. 5).
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says it’s Democrats’ responsibility to raise the federal debt limit without their cooperation — even though that has never been the standard — and even though the Senate as a whole raised it while former President Trump was in office. McConnell didn’t say then that Republicans should do it on their own.
The limit must be raised to pay for Republican spending as well as Democratic spending — and because of Trump’s rushed-through, ill-defined tax cuts for rich people.
If we don’t raise our debt limit, the U.S. could default on its loans for the first time in our history. Some 6 million jobs or more could be lost.
McConnell seems fine with that.
I don’t know about you, but I have to pay my bills, and if I don’t, I don’t get to blame it on some political party.
It’s the same old story: Republican legislators want all the power and none of the responsibility.
Buddy Osborne
Winston-Salem
When life begins
In regard to when life begins, the writer of the Oct. 4 letter “Decisions” asks, “When Bible passages contradict one another, does that mean that one is wrong or that both are wrong?”
First, I want to say that I have been able to satisfy myself that many of what initially seem to be contradictions between Bible passages can be satisfactorily reconciled. Furthermore, there probably are a number of others that could be reconciled if someone diligently applied themselves to doing so. Among the Bible passages that can be satisfactorily reconciled are the Scriptures alluded to by the writer of “Decisions.”
Many people who support abortion argue that a baby is not a living person until the baby draws his or her first breath. In this regard, they cite Scriptures such as Genesis 2:7, Job 33:4, and Ezekiel 37:5, which indicate that people are not alive until they begin to breathe. This raises the question as to when a baby begins to breathe.
When a baby is in the womb of his or her mother, the mother provides the breath that the baby needs to live and, therefore, even though the baby is not breathing on its own, that baby is a living human being. Thus, a person who aborts a baby who is still in the womb is depriving that baby of the breath of life. In this regard, the Bible is sufficiently clear that intentionally depriving an innocent person of life violates the Sixth Commandment, which condemns murder.
Harvey Armour
Winston-Salem
Slap on the face
I was shocked, the morning after the installation celebration of the new chancellor at the UNC School of the Arts, Brian Cole, to read the Journal’s front-page article announcing that a suit had been brought against several former UNCSA faculty members and administrators for not blowing the whistle on sexual abuse of students in the 1980s (Oct. 2). The timing of the publication as well as placement of the article on the front page was a slap on the face of the city which prides itself on being the City of Arts and Innovation.
Peter Perret
Clemmons
Gatekeeper of integrity
I almost spit my coffee across the table as I read “Burr: Time to tax college athletes” on the Oct. 1 front page. Then I read that our illustrious Sen. Richard Burr wants to protect the integrity (does he even know what that is?) of the NIL (“name, image, likeness”). Considering his history of skirting ethics rules, I do not believe Burr should be the gatekeeper of integrity.
Burr does not have a problem with colleges and universities making money off these athletes’ names and likeness. However, he believes that their scholarships should be taxed simply because they have taken the opportunity to earn money while they are able.