The Readers' Forum: Focus on the victims, not the shooter

Wrong focus

Regarding the article "Why? Understanding High Point tragedy hard for those who knew Robert Crayton” (Jan. 17):

I’m disappointed by the paper’s decision to focus on the shooter. Readers deserve better than a breezy profile of the shooter’s acting career and a vague allusion to mental health troubles. This framing presents the perpetrator as exceptional and his actions as inexplicable.

On the contrary, this exact kind of tragedy is all too common in our country. Each month, an average of 70 women are shot and killed by their partners in the United States. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for American children and teens. Almost 1,500 North Carolinians are killed by guns each year (EveryStat.org).

I mourn the loss of those five lives in High Point. I wish the Journal had chosen to profile the victims instead of the shooter, interviewing their friends and colleagues about the immeasurable loss. And I wish the Journal had described this tragedy in the broader context of the gun violence epidemic, rather than as an isolated incident. I hope the paper will consider a different approach to future coverage.

Katy Nimmons

Winston Salem

Wait a minute ...

I'm confused as to why Democrats and the left-wing Marxist media keep going after George Santos.

According to my conspiracy therapist ("The High Priestess MTG" of planet Beta-Z192TK5), Mr. Santos is actually an undercover operative working for the "Deep State" and is paid by the CIA to undermine the country's confidence in the Republican Party's ability to work in the best interest of the United States of America. What makes it so confusing is that the Republican Party has already demonstrated that it cannot work in the best interest of the U.S. of A.; therefore, why did the "Deep State" have to waste time, resources and funds on planting an operative in the Republican Congress?

David Botchin

Winston-Salem

Still there

The city of Winston-Salem, which generally has provided good city services at reasonable tax rates, has failed abysmally this season with leaf collection. No matter what quadrant in which one resides, or in which quadrant leaf collection begins, the fact that I have leaves not collected that were raked to my curb the first week of November is unacceptable. How in the world is the city going to get in its advertised three rounds of leaf collection each year if it is almost three months later before the first collection occurs?

Uncollected leaves create many hazards among which narrowed streets, tighter intersections and excessively slippery roadways are but a few. I don’t want to hear the excuse of weather as this season has been, if anything, relatively mild except for a few-days cold snap. And, as far as staffing, if you don’t have enough employees or equipment, hire more, buy more or outsource. I will gladly pay an extra $0.01 on my tax assessment to receive timely service.

Brian Myers

Winston-Salem

Use your leaves

Frustration levels are running high in neighborhoods where leaf collection is way behind schedule. However, there is an alternative to leaving the piles in place. You can use those leaves in your own gardens around your plants instead of having them hauled away. Leaves are a valuable shelter and nutrient resource, and not enough folks know how easy it is to take advantage of them. The soggy leaves at the bottom of the piles are particularly valuable as they have been partially composted already.

Fallen leaves shelter beneficial over-wintering insects, some of which need two or more years of hibernation to emerge and reproduce. Fallen leaves, particularly oak leaves, soak up rainwater and snow melt, allowing water to gradually seep into the soil instead of quickly running off into our storm drains or washing away our valuable topsoil. Birds and small mammals use leaf litter as territory for hunting food during the lean months of winter.

As the leaves gradually decompose, valuable nutrients recycle back into the soil. Those partially decomposed leaves will, over time, create a mulch layer under which soil becomes softer and easier to work.

Leaf compost also holds soil moisture in summer and reduces water needs. We make gardening easier, we protect our own residential environments, and we add to our own ecological services by using fallen leaves instead of discarding them. This is a simpler, more sustainable way to care for residential property, and it reduces the need for supplemental mulch.

Harriet McCarthy

Winston-Salem