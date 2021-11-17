The Readers' Forum: Following the ‘MSM’

Lewisville

Government preparation

Climate change is here and we are already experiencing some of the challenges, with more to come. We will be facing more extreme weather, shortages, price increases, increased migration, insurance problems and more. Are we prepared?

Most don’t know that our government has been preparing the U.S. armed forces for the challenges coming with climate change for more than 30 years while effectively ignoring the issue politically and actively. It has also ignored, and continues to ignore, any preparation for the people. It is not adequately defining and discussing the very real and bigger challenges to come, or how we as a society can deal with them in the most positive, healthy ways possible.

Our country is already experiencing increases in anger, division and violence. How will we deal with all the changes coming? Life will be difficult enough and the lack of the proper knowledge, understanding and preparation will only exacerbate the challenges.

It is the responsibility of government to protect its citizens. To do so it now needs to not only work harder to mitigate the crisis, but it must prepare our citizens for all the challenges we will face with climate change.