The Readers' Forum: Following the ‘MSM’

Following the ‘MSM’
COVID cases are surging across the U.S., including in Vermont, where 72% of residents, the highest percentage in the U.S., is vaccinated.
I know this because I watch CNN and read The Washington Post and the Winston-Salem Journal. In other words, I follow the mainstream media.
It occurs to me that if the “MSM” lied the way conservatives say they do, I wouldn’t have learned this embarrassing information. The Democrats, who supposedly “collude” with the media, would have buried it.
I also know about the border crisis and inflation. Somehow the “MSM” let these stories leak through.
It’s almost as if the critics of the “MSM” are just making things up.
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
Today’s GOP
The 13 House Republicans and the 19 Republican senators who voted for the infrastructure bill are to be commended for putting country over party. That is the only nice thing I can say about today’s GOP. Two-hundred GOP congressmen and 31 GOP senators apparently:
Do not want to repair the country’s aging highways, bridges and roads
Do not want to expand public transit.
Do not want to improve passenger and freight rail.
Do not want to fight climate change by spending money on electric vehicle charging stations to promote use of electric vehicles.
Do not want to improve internet services for rural areas and low-income families.
Do not want to protect against power outages by improving the power grid.
Do not want to improve airports and air traffic control towers.
Do not want to ensure that our drinking water is safe.
If I am wrong and these Republican lawmakers actually want these improvements but voted against it so President Biden could not have victory … well, that is even more damning.
Today’s GOP appears to be only interested in spreading big lies about election fraud, stoking racial fears by lying about critical race theory and showing no concern about threats to democracy by sugar coating the insurrection on Jan. 6 that they fomented. There is only one party that is interested in governing and that is the Democratic Party. Until the GOP removes the shackles that Donald Trump has placed upon them, they are not worthy of power.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
Government preparation
Climate change is here and we are already experiencing some of the challenges, with more to come. We will be facing more extreme weather, shortages, price increases, increased migration, insurance problems and more. Are we prepared?
Most don’t know that our government has been preparing the U.S. armed forces for the challenges coming with climate change for more than 30 years while effectively ignoring the issue politically and actively. It has also ignored, and continues to ignore, any preparation for the people. It is not adequately defining and discussing the very real and bigger challenges to come, or how we as a society can deal with them in the most positive, healthy ways possible.
Our country is already experiencing increases in anger, division and violence. How will we deal with all the changes coming? Life will be difficult enough and the lack of the proper knowledge, understanding and preparation will only exacerbate the challenges.
It is the responsibility of government to protect its citizens. To do so it now needs to not only work harder to mitigate the crisis, but it must prepare our citizens for all the challenges we will face with climate change.
We can either grow together as a country and create a better, healthier and more sustainable world, or we can end up fighting each other over resources. Our government should be preparing us and helping us grow.
Francie Portnoy
Kernersville
Surging again
COVID is surging once again (“Positive test rate hits 5-week high in NC,” Nov. 17). We could have defeated this thing, but too many selfish people listened to Fox News’ lies, argued about “my rights” and refused to cooperate with a rational strategy.
We’re going to be wearing these damn masks for the rest of our lives, aren’t we?
Ry Andrews
Winston-Salem