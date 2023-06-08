Abortion in the Bible

The letter “The Bible on abortion” references Jeremiah 1:5 and Psalm 139:13-16 to support for the writer’s position on abortion.

David wrote Psalm 139 about 1000 BCE; Jeremiah was written in 300 BCE. I view neither of those ancient documents as determinative in 2023. Remember, the Bible includes a a practice called “infant exposure” or exposition (which involved abandoning a newborn infant in the wilderness).

Modern, safe methods of abortion are a relatively recent development. If an abortion is appropriate for you, contact Planned Parenthood here in town.

David Bell

Winston-Salem

We must do more

On June 1, John Deem reported that Toyota is increasing investment in its Liberty battery plant by $2.1 billion to a total of $5.9 billion, making it the largest single economic development project in North Carolina’s history. Developing and manufacturing the technologies to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels is good for North Carolina. The clean energy tax credits passed by Congress last year as part of the Inflation Reduction Act are accelerating the manufacturing boom in renewable energy.

The week after Toyota announced its increased investment brought news illustrating why we should do more to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels: Saudi Arabia announced a cut in oil production that will increase gas prices and we had a code red air-quality alert caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires. Reducing our dependence on fossil fuels will reduce Saudi Arabia’s leverage over our economy and also reduce risks from climate change.

The clean-energy tax credits passed last year are a good start to transitioning off fossil fuels but more needs to be done. The next step is streamlining the process of permitting infrastructure and mining projects so renewable energy can be generated and transmitted to where it’s needed and so the minerals needed for batteries, solar panels and wind turbines can be mined in the United States.

Please call or write your member of Congress and ask them to support permitting-reform legislation. It’s good for the economy, the environment and national security.

Bill Blancato

Winston-Salem

Go woke, go broke

Who will be the first major American corporation to break the infectious, strangling Yoke of Woke and refuse to be held hostage by the ruthless alphabet mafias (BLM, ESG, CRT, DEI, LGTBQ+, etc)? (Hint: It won’t be Disney, Target, ESPN or Anheuser-Busch)?

How about firing your VP for diversity and your DEI, ESG, CRT managers, and just concentrating on making great products at good prices? This stuff is only a distraction from the primary mission.

Exactly what is the benefit to corporations and their customers from woke-ism? Why would corporations effectively push aside half the population? We should accept everyone, but we cannot and will not be forced to agree with them or bow to them. No one wants to be dictated to or told what to think.

Notions that cannot win in the marketplace of ideas, at the ballot box or in the courts are back-doored and shoved down America’s throat by corporations.

Companies are afraid to advertise on conservative TV, radio and internet — effectively extorted — ostracizing 50% of America. Informed Americans are finally voting with their wallets and their feet, and standing up for American values of freedom of thought and free speech. Capitalism tells the marketplace how to act.

Americans need to take a stand — not by canceling and destroying the lives of people who we disagree with — but by putting our money where our mouths are: supporting companies that provide great products and services without telling us what to think.

GO WOKE = GO BROKE.

Stephen O’Connell

Greensboro

Folwell’s ‘expertise’ on COVID is not helpful

As a physician who volunteered with the rollout of COVID vaccines, l would say that Mr. Folwell’s claim of “a logistical nightmare” with “hoarding” of vaccines (Journal, June 6) misses the mark. All I observed while working shifts at the fairgrounds and other community outreach locations was a concerted effort by the Forsyth County Health Department, working with the state and alongside the National Guard, to get the vaccines into arms as efficiently and equitably as possible.

The greater hurdle occurred as the vaccines became more available, yet appointments were going unfilled due to misinformation spread by people such as the Florida surgeon general. Dr. Cohen embraced the overwhelming scientific evidence that the vaccines help decrease the risk of hospitalization, ICU stay, and death.

I suppose Mr. Folwell’s newfound “expertise” in public health succeeded in getting him mentioned on the front page, but it would not be helpful in keeping North Carolinians healthy in future infectious outbreaks.

Michael McCrory

Winston-Salem