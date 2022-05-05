The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Don’t forget Burr

I totally agree with the April 29 editorial “Calling out Cawthorn … and not anybody else.” The only thing I question is why, while mentioning a few Republicans by name for being chicken-hearted (my term), you left off our hometown hero, Sen. Richard Burr.

I had high hopes for Burr when he went to the Senate, but he has toed the line and been very much as shameful as the rest of his party. He did not have the nerve to vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be a Supreme Court justice. He has been very quiet about calling out anybody. You also did not mention his being investigated for inside trading.

I wonder what he sees in the mirror each day.

Bert Grisard

Winston-Salem

A fine steward

We urge voters to support Richard Watts for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board. There is no finer person to represent the interests of our students.

Richard has had an amazing career as a teacher, principal, educational administrator and policy advocate. He was principal of Kimberley Park Elementary School when our children attended there, and Richard was beloved by students, teachers and parents alike. He is egalitarian in his soul, treating everyone with attention, time, thought and respect. He is a famed problem solver, using his mind and his connections in our educational system to help students and teachers get the resources they need. He has tremendous energy and a fine sense of humor (including about himself). He is a man of faith who takes his stewardship to heart. Richard has devoted his entire life to Winston-Salem schools, and his judgment, along with experience, will make him an important member of our school board.

Please vote on primary day and cast your vote for experience and a true can-do spirit. Vote for Richard Watts.

Janine S. Tillett and Tom Phillips

Winston-Salem

No extremism

A trip to the website of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board candidate Sarah Absher, at her husband’s invitation (“Absher speaks truth,” April 29), reveals that she’s quite the conservative.

She believes “no mandatory masks or school shutdowns EVER again!” Ever? Even if there’s an even more severe communicable disease ravaging our nation? Even if one disagrees with the current situation, “ever” is a long, long time. It does not seem wise to me to tie school authorities’ hands this way. It puts everyone’s children at risk.

On her blog, the candidate refers to her “conservative” principles — as well as “leftists,” “Marxists” and “liberal tears.” Her presence on our solid, rational school board would likely politicize it in ways that we’ve seen in other areas of the country that do nothing to benefit education. We don’t need a school board member who will turn our schools into her ideological battleground.

Our school board is currently served by conscientious and intelligent members and we’ve never had to worry too much about whether they have a “D” or an “R” after their name. Let’s not open the door to extremism. There are plenty of reasonable candidates from which to choose.

Karen Goodall

Winston-Salem

God’s principles

I’ve been watching the news and all the demonstrations over the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning it. Women state, “This is my body and I have my rights.” Well, how about the baby’s rights? I don’t know if they believe in God and the Ten Commandments or not.

I personally am a Christian and believe in the Bible and the Ten Commandments and believe God created every human being. It started with Adam and Eve. I guess if you don’t believe that, then you can make your own rules and destroy life and say you are God, and have a right to take a human life even if it’s in the womb.

There was a time in America when the Ten Commandments were posted in the schools and the courtrooms. Students and Americans had knowledge of the Ten Commandments, like the sixth, “Thou shall not kill.” If we kill a child outside the womb we go to jail, but if it’s in the womb, it’s no crime.

We wonder why men and women behave the way they do. It’s all about a relationship with God. I pray we get back to God’s principles.

Lawrence Overton

Clemmons

Revenge politics

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a good example of what it will be like if Republicans regain power. His going after Disney for being against the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill is a perfect example of revenge politics, which Republicans have said is on their agenda.

Thomas Murray

Winston-Salem

Enough

If men could get pregnant abortion would be a sacrament! Enough said.

Murray C. Greason Jr.

Winston-Salem