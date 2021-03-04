The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Republicans in power

Having read the March 2 letter “Democrats in power,” stating the letter writer’s fears of Democrat control, it’s only fair to share what happens under Republicans.

Under total Republican control, the rich will get richer and the poor will get poorer. The minimum wage will be abolished so businesses can keep more money. Health care will only be for the 1%. The infrastructure will crumble because after so many tax cuts for the wealthy, we’ll no longer be able to maintain what we’ve built.

Pollution will increase because clean water and air interfere with profits. Mass extinctions will occur because Republicans don’t care about our planet’s bounty. Bigotry and racism will be enshrined in law under so-called religious protection. Minorities will be prevented from voting because “they vote for the wrong people.”

All government agencies and departments will now be partisan. Arresting political enemies will be the norm. Anyone who wants to own a massive military assault weapon will be allowed to buy one, no questions (or training) asked. Whites can commit treason and the police will take selfies with them. Blacks who protest will be tear-gassed and arrested.