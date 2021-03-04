The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Republicans in power
Having read the March 2 letter “Democrats in power,” stating the letter writer’s fears of Democrat control, it’s only fair to share what happens under Republicans.
Under total Republican control, the rich will get richer and the poor will get poorer. The minimum wage will be abolished so businesses can keep more money. Health care will only be for the 1%. The infrastructure will crumble because after so many tax cuts for the wealthy, we’ll no longer be able to maintain what we’ve built.
Pollution will increase because clean water and air interfere with profits. Mass extinctions will occur because Republicans don’t care about our planet’s bounty. Bigotry and racism will be enshrined in law under so-called religious protection. Minorities will be prevented from voting because “they vote for the wrong people.”
All government agencies and departments will now be partisan. Arresting political enemies will be the norm. Anyone who wants to own a massive military assault weapon will be allowed to buy one, no questions (or training) asked. Whites can commit treason and the police will take selfies with them. Blacks who protest will be tear-gassed and arrested.
David Frum said it best: “If conservatives become convinced that they cannot win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism. They will reject democracy.”
Mark Ayers
Winston-Salem
Breaking promises
I’m a conservative, but I support raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
These are not contradictions. My party has always stood by working people. I’d prefer for the free market to raise wages, but something has gone wrong over the last couple of decades and the free market is not working as it should.
When productivity goes up, as it has for the last 20 years, that’s thanks to the workers. But when all the profits go to the executives and stockholders rather than the workers, that cheats working people.
It also undermines family values. That leads to moms having to go to work rather than staying home raising their children.
Whatever complaint I may have with President Biden, I appreciate his effort to raise the minimum wage and I don’t know why he’s giving it up now (“Wage raise all but dead,” March 2). Maybe he’s just like every other politician, making promises he then refuses to keep.
Working people need help. Politicians everywhere keep breaking their promises. I’ll vote for whoever keeps their promises.
Gary C. Parent
Winston-Salem
Learn from Texas’ mistakes
North Carolina is a known clean energy leader. Looking at one sector of our renewables alone, we rank third in total solar power installations nationwide, producing 6,400 megawatts and 6,600 jobs from the solar industry. Because we see firsthand the benefits of increasing our generation from a broad range of inputs — many of which are renewable — clean energy generation is not a problem for us.
There are lessons to be learned from the extreme weather in Texas this February. What happened in Texas can happen again and in other states. Climate disasters and extreme weather events occur everywhere and, particularly as a coastal state, we need to be prepared when the unexpected happens.
It is important to recognize that clean energy is not to blame for the blackouts in Texas and the failure of the electric grid proves we need to invest in our energy infrastructure. Investments in modernizing our grid and upgrading our transmission lines would prevent power generation losses from a yet-unforeseen natural cause.
The recent events in Texas reveal the urgent need for an all-of-the-above energy approach and investment in America’s infrastructure. Because we cannot let North Carolina suffer the same fate, we must take the steps necessary to withstand inevitable extreme weather problems.