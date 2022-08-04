The Readers' Forum: Friday letters

Societal interest

The July 31 letter “A needle to thread” made some good points about legal recognition for various couplings in marriage.

In it, the writer stresses privacy rights and he’s correct that other people’s private lifestyles and finances are none of my business. But there are public policy aspects, too. One question he didn’t address was why legal recognition is extended to marriage at all.

Examples of that recognition are tax-free inheritance through joint property and income-splitting in income-tax calculations.

No one told me this, but I had always supposed that the reason is that there’s a societal interest in the welfare of children, who are the usual and natural result of conventional marriage. If that’s correct, there is no reason that recognition should extend to couples who, by their nature, cannot produce children.

I like things as they are, but if there must be a change maybe it would be better to recognize them as families only while their children are minors … rather than to expand legal privileges to people who don’t need them, causing others to bear part of such individuals’ share of our society’s total cost.

Michael Woods

Kernersville

He’s not worthy

In her July 28 column “The Jan. 6 hearings are not Watergate,” Christine Flowers writes, “But these hearings are unworthy of us, and of our history.” I found much of her opinion piece open-eyed and factual, but this statement is inexplicable. What is so different about the Jan. 6 hearings is that former President Trump’s intent, actions before and choice of inaction that day were an existential threat to our democracy. That is indeed unprecedented in our nation’s 200-plus-year history.

Perhaps the blinders that have caused Flowers to characterize the Jan. 6 hearings as “unworthy of us” is her failure to recognize just how unworthy Trump was of us. It is the greatest regret of my lifetime that many of us failed to get involved enough in his first attempt at public office to ensure that such an unworthy American would never become president. Trump has by far more character faults than all but a handful of politicians most reviled by historians.

I’m not talking about grievance-lens politicians with volcanic tempers, but the psychiatric assessments: Professionals have characterized Trump variously as a sociopath, a narcissist and a bipolar liar. Only someone with all those faults could have sat idly by, holding the commander in chief’s power, and watched approvingly as the riotous armed mob he assembled and instructed proceeded to break into the Capitol, assault policemen and women, and ransack the halls of Congress in disruption of a constitutionally mandated certification of the electoral votes duly submitted by the states.

Frederick Harris

Winston-Salem

Every right to ask

Yes, “Facts matter,” as the title of the Aug. 3 letter says.

The fact about Mark Martin, High Point University’s incoming law school dean, is that former President Trump consulted him on Jan. 6 when he was trying to cheat the 2020 election. That the letter writer thinks the New York Times and The Washington Post have questionable objectivity doesn’t change that fact. If it weren’t true, Martin could have stood in front of a microphone and said so, but he hasn’t; instead, his supporters have appealed to “client-attorney privilege,” which means that Trump was indeed his client.

Incidentally, the Journal didn’t say Martin was guilty of anything. The Journal said he should address the matter and until he does, questions will linger (“Our view: Meanwhile, at HPU …” July 27). That’s true. If the Journal ignored the issue, I might think it was favoring Martin for some reason.

What does it mean that the law school would hire a dean who may have helped Trump try to cheat the election? Is the law school going to hire Rudy Giuliani or Sidney Powell next?

I want to see the HPU law school succeed, so I’m very concerned about Martin being in a chair there when he won’t, as the Journal requested, speak to the issue. As the Journal said, the law school’s reputation is at stake.

Suzanne Sparks

Winston-Salem